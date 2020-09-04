IFG reminder: Sign up to use Access Yes land
Idaho Fish and Game officials are reminding hunters that most of the Access Yes properties in the Clearwater Region require online signup before visiting.
The program pays private landowners who allow public access to their property. In the Clearwater Region of Idaho, there are seven Access Yes properties available. More information, including how to sign up to use the properties, is available at bit.ly/2F3vOCc.
Info sought on buck poached near Kamiah
KAMIAH — Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers are investigating the wasting of a mature whitetail buck that was discovered off of Harrisburg Road near here last month.
The 4x4 buck was likely shot Aug. 17 during the evening. People with information about the incident or any other poaching activity, are asked to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at (800) 632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
Trapping classes resume, but not in this area
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is scheduling trapper and wolf trapper classes in some regions of the state.
The agency temporarily halted all hunter and trapper education courses in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hunter education classes were made available online, and the field day requirement was waived. However, there is no online alternative trapper or wolf trapper education. With the opening of trapping seasons on the horizon, courses are being offered so that first-time trappers and wolf trappers are able to purchase licenses and tags. A list of trapper education classes is available at bit.ly/34WNESu. None of the classes are scheduled to be held in the Clearwater Region, and classes to be held in the Panhandle Region are full.
A list of wolf trapper education classes is available at bit.ly/2Z3Zpmj. The nearest class to the Clearwater Region is at Coeur d’Alene.
Boaters: Reserve permits early on Salmon
SALMON — Salmon-Challis National Forest officials will continue using a virtual process to issue permits for reserved float boat launches on the Salmon River this fall and next spring.
According to a news release, floaters won’t be able to make reservations at the Corn Creek boat launch or at the North Fork Ranger District office.
Agency officials are asking rafters and kayakers to reserve permits at www.recreation.gov/ at least seven days before the launch date, in order to allow time to process the permit. When that isn’t possible, the agency advises floaters to contact the North Fork Ranger District at (208) 865-2700 after making the online reservation. More details on the virtual permitting process are available at bit.ly/31HDLG3.
Culvert work closes parts of two forest roads
WEIPPE — Forest Service Road 100 on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest is closed from the bridge over Lolo Creek to its junction with Road 103 near Musselshell Meadows.
Culverts are being replaced at Nevada and White creeks. Road 5132 is closed from its junction with Road 5134 to prevent access to the 100 Road. The culvert replace project is scheduled to last about a month, according to a Forest Service news release.
Visitors can bypass the closure by traveling east on the 500 Road near Lolo Creek, turning onto Road 520, then using Road 521 to connect with Road 103 to arrive at Musselshell Meadows. Detour signs have been posted.
Tussock moth outbreak in Panhandle
Parts of northern Idaho are experiencing a tussock moth outbreak, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.
The insect can defoliate large swaths of vegetation, including trees and brush such as huckleberry plants. It can also cause “allergy-like symptoms, such as itchiness,” in people who come in contact with the moths in their caterpillar stage.
“Patches of Douglas-fir tussock moth defoliation are scattered through Shoshone County, with some patches visible from I-90 near Lookout Pass,” said Forest Service entomologist Gina Davis. “Entomologists with the Idaho Department of Lands and the U.S. Forest Service coordinate monitoring for this insect. This fall we will gain a better idea of the extent of defoliation using remote sensing techniques and of the expected defoliation for next year based on adult trap catches and egg mass surveys.”
Two types of moths, the Douglas-fir tussock moth and the rusty tussock moth, have been observed in northern Idaho this year. Douglas-fir tussock moths feed on the needles of spruce and fir trees. Rusty tussock moths defoliate broadleaf plants, such as huckleberry and alder.
Tussock moth caterpillars, egg masses and cocoons are hairy. The hairs have a harpoon like barb at the end that can cause the hairs to be lodged in skin and in some cases cause itchiness. In rare instances, more serious allergic reactions, such as shortness of breath and wheezing, can occur. The agency recommends people wear long sleeves, pants and gloves, and consider wearing face masks when working near an outbreak.
According to the news release, the outbreak is part of a natural cycle that repeats itself every eight to 12 years. In northern Idaho, outbreaks regularly occur in Latah, Benewah, Idaho and Kootenai counties. They usually last two to four years and produce three years of defoliation before natural controls, such as predators or parasites, cause the outbreak to collapse. More information is available at bit.ly/2GsgShS.