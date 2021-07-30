IFG announces angler survey on proposed changes
BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game officials are seeking public input from anglers on proposed changes to fishing rules that will be in place starting next year and lasting through 2024.
The agency will post a list of proposed changes at idfg.idaho.gov/comment starting Monday. The comment period will be open through Aug. 29.
“Angler surveys like this are one of many steps we take when considering changes to fishing rules. It’s one way we can help ensure our fisheries program is providing what anglers want,” said Lance Hebdon, chief of the agency’s fisheries bureau.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will consider the comments when it meets in November to set general fishing seasons and limits starting in 2022.
Turkey Run, Shadow Hole property added to WDFW’s Grande Ronde holdings
HELLER BAR — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officially took ownership recently of a small but popular parcel of land along the lower Grande Ronde River.
The deed was filed with Asotin County last week. In May, the state’s Fish and Wildlife Commission accepted donation of the land that provides access to steelhead anglers and is adjacent to land already managed by the agency. The 7-acre property includes about 2,000 feet of shoreline, including the popular Turkey Run and Shadow Hole. The adjacent state land includes a primitive boat ramp, camping and restroom.
The Wild Steelhead Coalition worked in partnership with the Inland Empire Fly Fishing Club of Spokane to secure the property owned by Lynn Miller, of Lewiston.
In-person hunter ed classes resume in Idaho
BOISE — Idaho hunter education instructors have returned to in-person classes, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
The classes were moved online in the spring of 2020 because of COVID-19 health protocols.
“While the self-paced online courses provide convenience, we are thrilled that we’ve been able to ramp our instructor-led courses back up and excited to get students back into the classroom to learn from our experienced hunter education instructors,” said Brenda Beckley, hunter and angler recruitment and retention manager for the department.
Because COVID-19 concerns remain, instructors are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Classrooms will be arranged for physical distancing, and tables, chairs and equipment will be sanitized regularly.
A list of instructor-led courses scheduled is available at register-ed.com/programs/idaho.
Tags sales for grouse, sandhill cranes will begin Sunday morning
BOISE — Idaho hunting tags for sage grouse and sandhill cranes will go on sale starting at 9 a.m. Sunday.
A limited number of both tags will sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Hunters can buy tags at Fish and Game offices during normal business hours, at licensed vendors, with a credit card through the online vendor, with the new Idaho Fish and Game app or by calling (800) 554-8685, though Fish and Game offices are not open on Sundays.
Sage grouse and sandhill crane tags cost $22.75 each for residents and $74.25 for nonresidents.
Sage grouse
For the first time, sage grouse hunters will have to buy a tag or tags to hunt in one of 12 zones. A total of 1,950 tags will be available. Sage grouse season runs Sept. 18 through Oct. 31. Hunters must choose a single zone to hunt in, but the season has been expanded by more than a month in some zones. Each hunter can buy as many as two tags depending on the zone, but eight zones are limited to one tag per hunter.
The sage grouse tag system is designed to limit harvest to less than 10 percent of the estimated fall population in each of the 12 zones. Hunters can exchange tags between zones before the season starts if tags are available. An updated seasons and rules brochure is available online at bit.ly/37dlwKx.
Sandhill cranes
There will be 610 sandhill crane tags available for six hunting areas in eastern Idaho.
The season runs Sept. 1-15 or Sept. 16-30 depending on tag type and hunting area. Sandhill crane hunters are also required to purchase a migratory bird permit.
Seasons and rules for sandhill cranes are available at bit.ly/3rDyWct.