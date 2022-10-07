Road work may lead to delays near Riggins
RIGGINS — Work on the Seven Devils Road near here may lead to delays, according to a news release from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
The road that provides access to Heaven’s Gate and the Seven Devils Campground will see construction along a 1.5-mile stretch beginning at the boundary of the forest. The work, which started this week, is expected to last through Oct. 23.
“During this work, dump trucks will need to bring new surface material into the work area, and compactors and graders will be working on the roadway to finish the project,” said Brandon Anderson, engineering supervisor with the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. “Visitors traveling through the work area should expect to encounter heavy machinery and experience delays. The newly maintained road surface will also be soft until it is compacted and graded; please travel with care.”
Graduate student to speak at Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting
Susan Frawley, a graduate student studying fisheries at the University of Idaho, will be the guest speaker at the Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting Thursday evening at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
Frawley will speak about the diet of walleye in Lake Pend Oreille and how they affect other fish there. She was awarded a scholarship in 2022 from the Kelly Creek Flycasters.
The meeting starts with a 5:30 p.m. social hour. Dinner is served at 6 and Frawley’s presentation will start at about 7.
Alaska fishing will be topic at Clearwater Fly Casters’ gathering
MOSCOW – Guest speaker Fred Muehlbauer will talk about his Alaska fishing experiences over the past 20 years during the Clearwater Fly Casters’ meeting Wednesday evening at the University Best Western in Moscow.
Muehlbauer’s presentation is called “Salmon Fishing on the Kodiak Road System Rivers.” Tickets are $20. The event starts with a social hour at 5:30 p.m., buffet meal and dessert at 6:30 and the program starts at 7:30.
Muehlbauer is a longtime member of the Clearwater Fly Casters.
Those seeking more information may call (509) 878-1654.
