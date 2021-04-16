IFG reminder to shed hunters: Don’t stress deer, elk and moose
Idaho Fish and Game biologists are urging eager shed hunters to take care to avoid stressing winter-weakened deer, elk and moose.
According to a news release from the agency, antlers shed by deer, elk and moose commonly are found in areas where the animals spend the winter months. Idaho doesn’t have a shed hunting season, but there are some places with administrative rules that restrict motorized use or human entry when the animals are vulnerable.
“Wintering big game animals are very susceptible to any kind of disturbance, whether it is from passing motorists, domestic dogs, predators or shed hunters in late winter and early spring,” said Dennis Newman, a Fish and Game wildlife manager. “There’s growing concern over shed hunters putting additional stress on wintering big game in many areas of the state.”
Deer and elk rely on their body reserves this time of year and what little nutrition they can get from emerging vegetation. Anything that causes them to exert energy can affect their survival.
According to the news release, shed hunters can alleviate potential negative impacts to deer and elk by delaying their shed hunting outings until herds leave winter range, using optics such as spotting scopes or binoculars to make sure their hunt areas are free of animals, keeping motorized vehicles on designated roads and keeping dogs under control. The agency is also asking shed hunters to respect private property and to follow road closures and access rules on public land.
Civilian marksmanship rifle match is Saturday
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will play host to a Civilian Marksmanship Program-sanctioned M1 Garand and Modern Military Rifle match near here Saturday at its range on Tom Beall Road off U.S. Highway 95.
Rifle examples include M1 Garand, 1903 Springfield, M1 carbine, M1A, AR15, AK47 and SKS. Sign-up starts at 9 a.m., and shooting starts at 9:30 and will last until about noon on the 18-bench side of the range if there are six or more competitors. If there are fewer than six, the match will happen on the six-bench side. The entry fee is $20 per shooter.
The portion of the range not occupied by match shooters will be available for the public in the morning, and the entire range will be open to public shooting after noon.
Teens invited to apply for jobs at Nez Perce national park
SPALDING — Officials at the Nez Perce National Historical Park are recruiting as many as two teens to work with the park’s Youth Conservation Corps program this summer.
The eight-week federal program for 15- to 18-year-olds runs June 13 through Aug. 7. Participants work 40 hours per week and are paid $9.25 per hour. Applications must be submitted by May 21.
Participants develop a better understanding and appreciation of natural and cultural resources, park maintenance needs and park interpretation, according to a National Park Service news release.
More information is available by contacting park officials at (208) 843-7057 or daniel_berkner@nps.gov, or by writing to Nez Perce National Historical Park, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Lapwai, ID 83540. Applicants must be at least 15 by June 7 but not turn 19 until after Aug. 6. Applicants must have a Social Security number or have placed an application for one and be willing to work hard and participate in most work projects.
Film fest is tonight, next Friday
MOSCOW — Films highlighting wildlife science and management will be shown tonight and next Friday during an online film festival organized by the University of Idaho’s College of Natural Resources.
The annual event moved online last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to be delivered over the internet in what amounts to a large-scale webinar.
The first set of films will be shown starting at 6 p.m. tonight, and the second set will air next Friday at 6 p.m. Both showings will be followed by live question-and-answer sessions with the filmmakers.
The festival is free for college students and children. A $10 donation is suggested by other viewers. More information is available at uidaho.edu/fwff.
Public comments welcome on Idaho swan hunt
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking public comments on a proposal to award swan tags via the state’s controlled hunt drawing.
The state held its first swan hunt in the Panhandle Region last fall. The 50 available tags were offered on a first-come, first-served basis and sold out quickly. Comments can be made at bit.ly/3uUeKTN.