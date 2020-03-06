Aerial surveys of mountain goats, sheep begin
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will conduct aerial surveys of mountain goats along the Middle Fork Salmon River and bighorn sheep in the Lost River mountain range beginning this week and continuing through March.
According to a news release from the agency, surveys of mountain goats have begun in big game management units 27 and portions of units 20A, 21, 26, 28, 34 and 36. Bighorn sheep surveys are planned to begin March 16 in units 37, 50 and 51. Survey flights are estimated to take 15 to 20 days to conclude, depending on weather conditions.
The goal is to compare population trends, and age and sex ratios. A helicopter flying low and slow over some of the most remote areas of the state is the most efficient tool for gathering big game herd information, according to the agency.
The information collected will be used in determining future management actions and hunting opportunities.
Youth shooting session planned near Lapwai
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will play host to a shooting session of the Youth Hunter Education Challenge Program at its range near here Saturday.
The shotgun portion of the range will be used by the group during morning hours. The 18-bench and six-bench sides of the range will remain open throughout the day, and the entire range will be open to public shooting during the afternoon.
Wildlife management class offered to landowners
OROFINO — The University of Idaho Extension is offering the workshop “Wildlife Management for Landowners” from 6-8:30 p.m. March 26 at the Extension office at 2200 Michigan Ave.
Sign-in starts at 5:30 p.m.
Those who attend can learn how to increase wildlife and biological diversity on their property and how to incorporate wildlife into land management goals.
The cost is $10 per person. Those who would like to preregister can contact the Extension office at (208) 476-4434 or clearwater@uidaho.edu. Program brochures are posted at www.uidaho.edu/extension/county/clearwater/news.
Wildlife association dinner/auction is Saturday
MOSCOW — The Latah Wildlife Association will play host to its annual Game Feed Covered Dish Dinner and Auction starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Latah County Fairgrounds.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a wild game dish to share, but it is not required. Entertainment will be provided by the Moscow High School choir. Don Jenkins, from Idaho Department of Fish and Game, will speak about regional wildlife habitat. Silent and live auctions and a raffle will be held. Individual and family membership signups will be taken at the door.
The event helps support the club’s activities throughout the year.
Myers to speak at Clearwater Fly Casters meeting
MOSCOW — Jerry Myers will present a talk, “A Past Life of Chasing Steelhead, A New Life of Protecting Them,” at the Clearwater Fly Casters meeting at the Best Western Plus University Inn here Wednesday.
Myers was raised on a Palouse wheat farm and cattle ranch and later moved to Salmon, Idaho, where he became a steelhead guide and then an advocate for the fish. He will discuss the beauty and value of steelhead to Idaho communities and why guiding and farming are closely related.
The meeting starts with a 5:30 p.m. no-host bar and social hour. A $16-buffet dinner will be served at 6:30, and Myers’ talk will follow. The cost is $8 for students.
Herr is Kelly Creek Flycasters guest speaker
Michael Herr, a fisheries biologist for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife at Clarkston will be the guest speaker at the Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting at the Red Lion Hotel in Lewiston Thursday.
Herr will deliver a talk called “Asotin Creek Steelhead Assessment Project: A Status Update” at the meeting which begins at 6 p.m. with a social hour and dinner. The cost of the dinner is $20. Herr’s program will follow the dinner. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by contacting club member Greg Paris at (509) 758-1174 or parisall@cableone.net.