IDFG reminder to black bear hunters: Know your target before you shoot
Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials are reminding black bear hunters in the Clearwater Region to choose their targets carefully this spring.
Wildlife officials documented both confirmed and suspected sightings of grizzly bears in the region last year. Grizzlies are protected under the Endangered Species Act and cannot be taken by hunters except in incidences of self-defense.
“We want to make sure that hunters in north central Idaho are extra-vigilant while afield, both while traveling to their hunting spots and in identifying their targets,” said Jon Rachael, state wildlife manager for the agency at Boise.
Information on telling the two species apart, including a quiz, is available at https://bit.ly/2x5jLkw.
Rachael recommends hunters carry pepper spray and know how to use it in case of a chance encounter with a grizzly.
Those who plan to use bait must have a bear baiting permit and be aware of where the practice is allowed and the rules pertaining to baiting. More information on baiting is available at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/big-game/black-bear.
Officials seek public info on vandalism to restroom at Weir Creek trailhead
POWELL — Law enforcement officers with the U.S. Forest Service are seeking information about recent damage to the restroom at the Weir Creek trailhead, near here.
On March 18, agency officials found shotgun shells near the restroom, a broken window and apparent shooting damage to the restroom door. Damage was estimated at $800.
Officers encourage anyone with information about the incident to call (208) 451-6383.
Officials close recreation sites in the Nez Perce-Clearwater, Umatilla forests
Most campgrounds and developed recreation sites on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest and all of them on the Umatilla national forests are closed to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Most undeveloped areas of the forests remain open to dispersed recreation; however, Jerry Johnson, Stanley and Weir Creek hot springs are also closed.
A list of closed sites on the Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest is available under the Public Notices heading at https://bit.ly/3dJRO26.
IDFG announces $900,000 grant for land access program
BOISE — Idaho’s Access Yes program that helps open private land to hunting and fishing is getting a financial boost that will help open more property.
According to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the agency secured a $900,000 grant from the Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program under the federal farm bill.
The money will be spent over three years and should help add to the 310,000 acres now enrolled in the program.
“All of the grant funding made available through this program will go directly toward securing access agreements with private property owners, thereby increasing the acres of private land containing quality wildlife habitat that are open to public access in Idaho,” said Sal Palazzolo, private lands/farm bill program coordinator for Fish and Game. “We intend to begin enrolling new properties as soon as this spring, with the goal of having those properties accessible to hunters and anglers by the fall hunting and fishing seasons.”
IFG commission amends suspended tag/permit sales
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission amended a previous decision Thursday to temporarily suspend the sale of some nonresident licenses, tags and permits.
The move makes it possible for some nonresidents to purchase Fish and Game products. Nonresidents who purchased black bear tags before the temporary ban was enacted April 4 will be allowed to purchase bear baiting permits. Nonresidents who had written but unsigned agreements with licensed outfitters before April 4 may buy licenses, tags and permits. Written agreements include things like a letter signed by the client, an email exchange agreeing to terms of a trip or payment or deposit for a trip, or a confirmation or reservation.
The commission also will allow people who live in Idaho but have not yet met the six-month residency requirement to be considered a resident under Fish and Game rules, to purchase nonresident licenses, tags and permits. People can prove they live in the state by producing a driver’s license, identification card or two documents issued by a third party showing their name and address. The documents could include things like rent or mortgage receipts and utility bills. People may also sign a declaration demonstrating “bona fide intent to become an Idaho resident.”
To purchase license and tags under the above circumstances, people must contact a Fish and Game regional office via phone and make necessary arrangements. The Clearwater Regional Office may be reached at (208) 790-0387.