Man snags Idaho record with warmouth catch
A rare catch from C.J. Strike Reservoir landed an Idaho angler a place in the state’s catch-and-release record book, even though the fish was quite small.
According to an Idaho Fish and Game news release, Tyler Urban and his dad were fishing the reservoir created by a dam on the Snake River southwest of Mountain Home when he hauled in a 7.5-inch-long warmouth.
The species of sunfish are similar to better-known angling targets like bluegill and pumpkinseed. They aren’t native to Idaho but instead are found in lakes and ponds from the upper Midwest to the Gulf of Mexico within the Mississippi River Basin, in the Rio Grande River Basin and along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. It is unknown when warmouth came to Idaho.
According to the news release, they look like green sunfish but “have brown coloration, teeth on their tongue, and have a much bigger mouth.”
They grow slowly, and even where they are more common, one the size that Urban caught is considered large. His catch is the first time the species had ever been submitted in Idaho.
Boaters and anglers: Expect afternoon releases downstream of Hells Canyon dams
Low flows in southern Idaho rivers will lead the Idaho Power Company to keep daily releases from Hells Canyon dams at about 6,500 cubic feet per second until the heat of the day. Releases from the dam will remain at low levels daily but could climb as high as 16,000 cubic feet per second in the late afternoon, according to a news release from the company.
The flow pattern could persist throughout much of June.
Flycasters group ready to meet face-to-face
The Kelly Creek Flycasters will hold its first in-person meeting in more than a year Thursday.
The fly fishing club will meet starting at 6 p.m. at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston. Club member Will Godfrey will talk about fly fishing and conservation, including his history of fishing as a boy in Utah and Colorado, and working as a guide and outfitter in southeastern Idaho and Montana. Godfrey also will cover his time as an Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner and his more recent activities that include travel and steelheading in Idaho, Washington and Oregon.
Dinner will be served at 6, and Godfrey’s presentation will start at 7.
Fishing derby planned at Elk Creek Reservoir
ELK RIVER — The Elk River Lodge will play host to a fishing derby June 13 at Elk Creek Reservoir here.
Sign-up will happen at the lodge from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and weigh-in starts at 4 p.m. Prizes will be given to the anglers who catch the heaviest, second heaviest and third heaviest fish.
Salmon habitat project will close Wooten wildlife areas during weekdays into July
POMEROY — A project designed to improve salmon habitat on the Tucannon River near here will lead to the temporary closure of a campground and some lakes on the W.T. Wooten Wildlife Area.
Human-created log jams will be added to the river in an attempt to improve spawning and rearing habitat for threatened spring chinook. The work that is scheduled to start Monday will necessitate the closure of Campground 3, Rainbow Lake, Deer Lake and Watson Lake Mondays through Thursdays. The closures are expected to last into July but will be lifted on weekends.
The 14,680-acre wildlife area provides fishing, camping and wildlife-viewing opportunities, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. About 17 miles of the Tucannon River flow within the boundaries, and there are eight artificial lakes that are popular with anglers.