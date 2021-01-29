Elk River Ice Fishing Derby is set for Feb. 6
ELK RIVER — Anglers can land trout and cash during the annual ice fishing derby here Feb. 6.
Sign-up starts at 8 a.m. and the weigh-in will happen at 3 p.m. — both at the Elk River Lodge, the sponsor of the derby.
The entry fee is $10. The registered angler who catches the biggest fish will win 100 percent of the entry fee pot.
Other participants will be eligible to win a variety of prizes during the weigh-in. Last year the $590 pot was won by Keith Armstrong of Genesee, who landed a 1.5 pound rainbow trout.
Ryan to speak at Clearwater Fly Casters’ online meeting
MOSCOW — Buck Ryan, the executive director of Snake River Waterkeeper, will speak about salmon and steelhead, the Snake River dams and clean water at an online Clearwater Fly Casters meeting Feb. 10.
The meeting that will be held via Zoom starts at 6:30 p.m., and Ryan will speak at about 7. Those interested in tuning in may contact Kay Youngblood at (509) 878-1654 or kaylynn4341@gmail.com for more information.
Vandals target shooting range shack near Asotin
ASOTIN — The shooting range at the Asotin Creek Wildlife Area near here was damaged by vandals who shot holes in the shack, bench and signs, according to a tweet from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.