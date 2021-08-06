IFG investigating cause of numerous whitetail deaths
Idaho Fish and Game officials say 50 to 100 whitetail deer have died near Kamiah and thus far testing has ruled out suspected culprits such as the viral diseases bluetongue and epizootic hemorrhagic disease.
The two ailments have occurred in parts of Idaho and Washington periodically and are especially prevalent under drought conditions.
Tests for adenovirus hemorrhagic disease, a similar ailment, have also come back negative, according to a news release from the agency. FIsh and Game officials are conducting additional tests in an attempt to determine a cause of death.
“We know this is going on, but we don’t know yet what’s causing it and will be working to get an answer to that question as soon as possible,” said Clay Hickey, regional wildlife manager for the agency at Lewiston.
The area where dead or ill whitetail deer have been found, appears to be localized, according to the news release. However, the agency is asking people to report any dead or sick deer they see by calling (208) 799-5010.
Idaho officials warn of toxic algae bloom at Elk Creek Reservoir
ELK RIVER — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and Public Health – Idaho North Central District are warning of a bloom of blue-green algae at Elk Creek Reservoir near here.
The algae produces the naturally occurring toxin cyanobacteria that may cause illness to humans and animals. The blooms generally are green or blue-green and may form thick mats along shorelines, according to the agencies. These may look like surface scum, resembling pea soup, and can have an unpleasant odor.
Health officials advise that people, pets and livestock shouldn’t drink water where such blooms are present and to stay out of the water. Fish may be consumed, but should be cleaned and rinsed with unaffected water.
Pets and livestock can be exposed to cyanobacteria and their toxins through drinking, swimming or self-grooming, by licking their wet coat or paws. A reaction is likely to require immediate veterinary attention. Pets shouldn’t be allowed to eat dried algae. Skin or pet fur that comes into contact with affected water should be washed with clean potable water as soon as possible.
People who are exposed to water with high concentrations of cyanobacteria or cyanotoxins may experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty breathing, skin irritation, allergic responses, liver damage or neurotoxic reactions such as tingling fingers and toes. Anyone with symptoms should seek medical attention. Boiling or filtering the water won’t remove cyanotoxins. More information about harmful algal blooms, including a map of advisories currently in effect throughout Idaho, is available on DEQ’s website at bit.ly/2VrEH0J.
Registration open for in-person hunter ed in Washington
Registration is open for an in-person Washington hunter education class to be taught by Ron Landrus and Dallas Hohnsbehn, of Clarkston.
Those interested in the course, which will be held Sept. 7-18, can pick up an information sheet at Schurman’s True Value Hardware in downtown Clarkston and register online at bit.ly/2OBKXNk.
All classroom sessions will be at the First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., in Clarkston. Because of COVID-19 precautions, the class will be limited to 35 students. Instructors will wear masks during indoor sessions, and attending students and parents are strongly encouraged but not required to wear masks. Parents and students also are encouraged to maintain 6 feet of physical distancing during the class.
The first class is from 5:30-8 p.m. Other classes will be from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 8-10 and Sept. 13-15. The Sept. 16 class will be from 5-8 p.m.
A field course with live fire of a .243-caliber rifle and 20-gauge shotgun will be Sept. 18, with the time and place announced during classroom sessions.
Students must attend all classes to pass. Parents of students younger than 18 are required to attend the first class, and parents of students age 11 or younger must attend all of the classes.
There is no charge for the class; costs are covered by Schurman’s and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
More information is available by contacting Landrus at (509) 758-3122 or Hohnsbehn at (509) 758-7006.
Enhanced carry weapons license training is Saturday
LAPWAI — The Lewis Clark Wildlife Club is playing host to an enhanced carry weapons license training at its shooting range near here Saturday.
The training will occupy the six-bench portion of the range and the classroom all day. The rest of the range will be open for public shooting.
Wyoming hunter draws Idaho bighorn tag in record lottery
BOISE — Jacob Konrath, a hunter from Wyoming, won the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation’s 30th annual bighorn sheep lottery tag drawing late last month.
Two alternates also were drawn in case Konrath is unable to make the hunt.
The lottery has raised nearly $1.8 million dollars for wild sheep in Idaho over the past 30 years. This year, the lottery raised more than $189,000 and marks the fifth consecutive year it has raised a record amount. Konrath was one of more than 1,600 people from 48 states and Canada who bought anywhere from one to several hundred chances, supporting the efforts of the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation and Idaho Fish and Game to “keep sheep on the mountain.”
The Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation is a nonprofit organization formed to enhance wild sheep populations in Idaho.
Controlled hunt, swan tag application period now open
BOISE — The application period for Idaho’s second big game controlled hunt and swan tag drawing runs through Aug. 15.
Tags available in the second drawing include those for deer, elk, pronghorn and black bear that weren’t applied for in the first drawing, as well those that were drawn by hunters but not purchased by the Aug. 1 deadline. A list of tags available can be found at idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/controlled/unclaimed.
There will also be 50 swan tags available in the drawing, which are valid only in parts of the Panhandle Region.
Drawing results will be posted by Aug. 25, and any tags left over after that will be sold starting at 9 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.
Big game tags available through IFG returns program
BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game is selling primarily returned nonresident, general-season big game tags.
The tags can be purchased on a first-come, first-served basis at Fish and Game offices during normal business hours, at license vendors, online at GoOutdoorsIdaho.com or by calling (800) 554-8685. A list of available tags can be found at idfg.idaho.gov/tag/returns. The tags can be purchased by nonresidents or by resident hunters for use as a second tag. There are some restrictions as to where second tags may be used.