Declining Blue Mountain elk herd to be discussed by Asotin County officials Monday
Several officials from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will attend the Asotin County Commission meeting Monday, in which much of the agenda will be focused on problems with the Blue Mountains elk herd.
The meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Asotin County Fire District Auditorium in the Clarkston Heights, also will be attended by commissioners from neighboring counties and some members of the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission. Elk in the Blue Mountains have been in decline for the past few years, and a monitoring project identified predation by mountain lions as a significant cause of calf elk mortality. However, the Fish and Wildlife Commission has been reluctant to target predators as a method to boost elk survival.
The meeting will be livestreamed via Zoom at bit.ly/3M9EYe7.
Totem pole that’s part of campaign to visit Lewiston on Monday
A totem pole carved by Salish Sea artisans will make a stop at Hells Gate State Park near Lewiston on Monday as part of a journey around the Pacific Northwest designed to build support for breaching the four lower Snake River dams.
The totem pole, which features an orca and salmon, will be at the park from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tribes of the Columbia River Basin and Pacific Northwest have backed breaching the dams as the best way to restore threatened and endangered sockeye salmon, spring and fall chinook and steelhead, as well as southern resident orcas that rely on the fish as a food source. Many of them, such as the Nez Perce Tribe of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington, have treaties with the federal government that protect their rights to fish for salmon and steelhead.
“I remember hearing stories from my relatives when the river ran free and salmon fed many tribes along the Columbia and Snake rivers,” said Julian Matthews, a co-founder of Nimiipuu Protecting the Environment and an enrolled member of the Nez Perce. “When the dams were being put in, most didn’t really know the gravity of the effect this would have on the river and how it would affect the fish. Now, the dams have been in place for many years to the detriment of the salmon and other fish. The fish are struggling and their only hope is to breach the four decaying dams on the Lower Snake River.”
More information about the Spirit of the Waters Journey can be found at spiritofthewaters.org.
Hearing on outfitting rules in Idaho planned for this morning in Lewiston
The Idaho Outfitters and Guides Licensing Board will meet from 9 a.m. to noon today at the Idaho Fish and Game office in Lewiston.
The board is holding a public listening session as it reviews administrative rules that govern outfitting in the state. An executive order from Gov. Brad Little directed state agencies to seek ways to reduce regulatory burdens. The licensing board regulates outfitters and guides in the state by establishing standards, rules and territories. The rules under review are available at bit.ly/37AOW9o.
The meeting will be livestreamed via WebEx at bit.ly/3w3qOFM. The meeting number is 2467 241 7845, and the password is OGLB051322.
Women’s shooting club to meet May 24
The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will hold an organizational meeting for a women’s shooting club May 24 at the VFW Hall in Lewiston.
Club member Bob Coons will give a presentation about the club, Women on Target. More information including the time of the meeting is available by contacting Coons at (509) 780-2244.
Flows below Hells Canyon Dam will fluctuate over next few weeks
Flows exiting Hells Canyon Dam will fluctuate between 8,500 cubic feet per second and 20,000 cfs over the next few weeks, according to a news release from Idaho Power Co.
The flows will fluctuate as the company attempts to refill Brownlee Reservoir and meet downstream flow targets.