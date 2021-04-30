Marksmanship clinic is this weekend
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will hold an Appleseed Rifle Marksmanship Clinic on Saturday and Sunday at its public shooting range near here.
Marksmanship training will include the six steps to firing the shot, how to use a rifle sling, how to zero in a rifle and how to shoot properly from the various shooting positions. The training is open to anyone old enough to load and manipulate a rifle. Rifles may be centerfire up to 8 mm or .22 rimfire. A semiautomatic, .22 rimfire with adjustable sights or scope and adjustable sling is suggested.
Participants should bring a rifle and about 400 rounds of ammunition, eye and ear protection, a shooting mat or carpet piece to lie on and be willing to learn. Also included in the clinic will be a discussion on the story of April 19, 1775, and the start of the American Revolutionary War.
The cost of the training is $60 for adults and $20 for youth, active duty military and law enforcement officers, plus range fees of $20 per day per participant. The training starts at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 4-4:30 p.m. each day. Those interested may sign up or ask questions by contacting Griff Marshall at gmarshall@marshallmaterials.com or the range at (208) 843-2987.
The clinic will occupy the six-bench portion of the range on both days, leaving the other side open to other shooters.
The range can be reached by turning east on Tom Beall Road from U.S. Highway 95 north of Lapwai and following the road for about 4.5 miles.
IFG Commission, public hearing is Wednesday
COEUR D’ALENE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet here Wednesday and Thursday to deliberate several issues, including the setting of summer chinook fishing seasons and migratory waterfowl hunting seasons.
The meeting kicks off with a public hearing at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Idaho Fish and Game Department’s regional office at 2885 W. Kathleen Ave. People can address the commission during the hearing.
The commission’s business meeting starts at 8 a.m. Thursday at the same location. The business meeting will be streamed over the internet, but the public hearing will not. Because of coronavirus measures that limit public gatherings to 50 people or fewer, no more than 25 members of the public will be permitted in the meeting room at any time. The limitation allows for those who attend, plus members of the commission and Fish and Game staff members, to be in the room and maintain recommended social distancing.
People wishing to testify at the hearing may be asked to wait in a separate room (subject to a capacity limit and social distancing) or at another location until it is their turn to speak.
Thursday’s meeting can be streamed at idfg.idaho.gov/ZJA; the meeting identification number is 936 8235 8350. Those who wish to listen by telephone can do so by calling (253) 215-8782.
A full agenda for the meeting is available at bit.ly/32WkJvw.