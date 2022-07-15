Craig Mountain landslide apparently killed 15 elk, game official reports
WAHA — A landslide on the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area south of Lewiston killed at least 15 elk earlier this year, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Mark Shepard, a senior wildlife technician for the department, recently wrote about the discovery of elk remains. It appears the animals were caught in a slide while crossing a steep slope.
“With scree material and boulders up to the size of beach balls, it appeared that at least 15 elk were traversing and side hilling near the top of a ridgeline only to be caught up in a landslide. Bringing them down almost 1,000 feet over just a distance of 300-400 yards, this group of elk was caught up in rubble and snow ultimately resulting in death,” he wrote.
The animals were found because four of them had been fitted with tracking collars and at least one of them was sending a mortality signal.
Shepard said natural disasters like landslides are generally a poorly understood cause of mortality for wild animals. That is because they are so hard to document. His full story is available on the Fish and Game website at bit.ly/3uOk39M.
NOAA scientist to discuss effects of climate change on fish runs Tuesday evening
A NOAA Fisheries research scientist will talk about climate change and its effect on salmon and steelhead runs in the Columbia River Basin and beyond during a webinar from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Lisa Crozier has authored several studies on threats faced by Snake and Columbia river salmon, including one last year that said chinook could go extinct in the second half of this century as warming degrades conditions both in the ocean and freshwater. In 2020, Crozier led a team that found sockeye abundance could decline by 80% as the planet warms.
During the online talk, Crozier said she will cover threats to salmon populations on the West Coast, around the globe and also “zoom in to some more specfic factors for the Idaho populations.”
The presentation is sponsored by the University of Idaho Clearwater County extension office. Anyone seeking to register may visit uidaho.edu/clearwater-events, email clearwater@uidaho.edu or call (208) 476-4434.
Washington officials to consider cougar, black bear hunting rules
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet online from 8 a.m. to noon today to vote on a proposed cougar bag limit increase in the Blue Mountains and determine if it will consider a spring black bear hunting season for 2023.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has proposed to increase the cougar bag limit in the Blues from one animal per year to two. The measure is meant to increase pressure on the predators that are limiting elk calf survival, according to monitoring by the agency.
In previous meetings where the proposal has been discussed, several of the nine commissioners have expressed skepticism at the proposal with some suggesting predation by mountain lions is not a problem.
The commission failed to approve a spring bear hunting season earlier this year and has started to rewrite its spring bear hunting policy. Commissioners are slated to decide today if they should finish that rewrite, which could include a ban on spring black bear hunting, before considering if a spring hunt should be held next year. If they decide to wait, it could mean the hunt won’t be held in 2023.
The full agenda and a link to the meeting is availabe at bit.ly/3uvkvK5.
Washington seeking new members on Wildlife Diversity Advisory Council
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking applicants for its Wildlife Diversity Advisory Council.
The council advises the department on management of non-game animals such as songbirds, wolverines, butterflies and killer whales, and their habitats.
Department director Kelly Susewind will appoint up to 15 new members to join incumbent members on the 20-person council based on their interests in wildlife and their ability to communicate their perspectives in a productive manner to the department and a broader group of stakeholders.
More information, including how to apply, is available at bit.ly/3c6OscU. The deadline is Aug. 5.
Youth hunter event planned for Saturday at Lapwai range
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will play host to the Youth Hunter Education Challenge at its range near here Saturday.
The group will use the six-bench side of the range until about noon. The 18-bench side and the trap range will be available for public shooting.
More information about the Youth Hunter Education Challenge is available by contacting Dave Pakula at (509) 780-8058 or spakula@gmail.com.
247 Road between Headquarters and Aquarius is now fully open
HEADQUARTERS — Culvert replacement work on the 247 Road between here and the North Fork of the Clearwater River at Aquarius is now complete and the road is fully open.
Paving is likely to take place July 25 or Aug. 1, but the road will remain open during the work.
The road had been subject to lengthy delays and was closed completely for a few days because of the culvert replacement work.
Refunds for nonresident deer hunters wasn’t discussed at meeting
The move by Idaho Fish and Game to offer tag refunds to nonresident deer hunters in Unit 11A was not discussed at an Idaho Fish and Game Commission meeting as previously reported.
Department spokesman Roger Phillips said in a May 13 story published in the Outdoors section that the tag refunds had been discussed at the commission’s November meeting in Lewiston.
Members of the group Northern Idaho Whitetails Forever disputed that claim and said a review of a recording of the meeting turned up no mention of the refund.
Phillips said he misspoke and attributed the mistake to an internal miscommunication. The tag refund was included in a written report given to the commission at the meeting.
The department decided to offer nonresident hunters in the unit tag refunds because of high mortality rates of deer in the area from an outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease. Unlike resident hunters, out-of-state hunters must pick which unit they are going to hunt in when they purchase tags and don’t have the option to move.