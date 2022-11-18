Snowhaven Ski Swap set for today and Saturday
GRANGEVILLE — The Snowhaven Ski Swap will be held from 5-8 p.m. today and from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the Grange-ville Elementary Middle School Multipurpose Room.
The annual event, where people can sell their used ski clothing and equipment on consignment, is sponsored by the Snowhaven Ski Patrol. A vendor will be selling new equipment.
Items to be sold at the swap can be dropped off at 5 p.m. today, and unsold items must be picked up by noon Saturday.
Ski passes will be available for purchase at a discounted rate during the swap. Family passes will cost $650 and a punch card that gives skiers a discount on daily tickets will cost $180.
Washington officials to discuss spring black bear hunting at meeting scheduled for today
OLYMPIA — The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet today to consider two petitions regarding spring black bear hunting and to consider if it will adopt a new spring black bear hunting policy.
Commissioners will consider one petition asking it to immediately begin rulemaking on a spring 2023 black bear hunting season and another to begin rulemaking for black bear timber damage depredation permits.
The commission was already slated to discuss its spring black bear hunting policy at the meeting. Commissioners have been grappling with the policy for more than a year. The group previously declined to approve the permit-only hunts for 2022, and decided not to consider another spring bear hunt until it adopts a new policy.
According to the agenda of the meeting posted Monday, the commission could adopt a new policy at the meeting, vote to eliminate spring black bear hunting or to allow spring black bear hunting in accordance with criteria in a new spring black bear hunting policy.
The meeting starts at 8 a.m. today. A Zoom link is available at wdfw.wa.gov/node/128846.
