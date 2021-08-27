Land donation to increase recreation access area at Snyder Bar
ANATONE — Officials at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife have formalized a land donation from Larry and Marilou Cassidy of Vancouver, Wash., that will enhance recreation access at Snyder Bar, part of the Shumaker Grade area of the Chief Joseph Wildlife Area.
Larry Cassidy put in 12 years on the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission and 10 years on the Northwest Power and Conservation Commission. He owns and frequently spends time at a ranch along the Grande Ronde River near Snyder Bar.
The department has named the area the “Cassidy Hole.”
“It’s elbow to elbow here during the steelhead season,” Cassidy said in an agency news release. “It’s a very popular spot. There isn’t much else to access the river in this area.”
He remains active in various fish and wildlife organizations despite a 20-year battle with prostate cancer.
“We are extremely grateful to Mr. Cassidy for this donation. He has spent a lifetime devoted to the conservation of fish and wildlife in Washington and throughout the Pacific Northwest,” said WDFW Eastern Region Director Steve Pozzanghera. “This exemplifies his love of our natural resources and his support for the people that enjoy them and is just one of his many acts of selflessness.”
Part of Lapwai shooting range to be closed Saturday
LAPWAI — The six-bench side and classroom at the Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club’s shooting range near Lapwai will be closed to public shooting Saturday for a private gathering.
Comment sought on Corps proposal to harvest fire-damaged timber
HEADQUARTERS – The Army Corps of Engineers is seeking public comment on its proposal to harvest trees killed and damaged by the Benton Creek Fire near here.
The lightning-caused fire started July 7 and burned about 4,200 acres along the upper reaches of Dworshak Reservoir about 15 miles north of Headquarters. The fire was part of the Cougar Rock Complex.
The corps is proposing to salvage timber on about 370 acres to promote winter forage for elk and improve forest health.
The comment period is open through Sept. 10. More information on the proposal and comment forms are available at bit.ly/38dvzzN.