Food lockers installed at Kelly Forks Campground
KELLY FORKS — The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest has installed four food lockers at Kelly Forks Campground so people staying there can keep their food safely away from bears.
North Fork District Ranger Andrew Skowlund said a curious black bear has been seeking food near Kelly Forks and Cold Springs in recent weeks. Bears sometimes are drawn to campgrounds and learn they can be a source of calories when people leave food unsecured. The lockers have been placed at different areas in the campground. Skowlund said the agency will evaluate the degree to which they are used before seeking to install the metal boxes at other campgrounds. The agency purchased the boxes with funding from the North Central Idaho Resource Advisory Committee.
Volunteers needed at Lower Granite Dam
The Army Corps of Engineers is looking for volunteers to work at Lower Granite Dam.
The agency is seeking hosts for its visitor center at the dam and for people to perform janitorial and grounds maintenance duties.
Volunteers will be provided with a recreation vehicle campsite with full hookup and propane along the Snake River in exchange for about 25 hours of work a week, according to a news release. Weekend and holiday work is required. Volunteers must provide their own RV. Individuals and/or couples are welcome to apply.
Visitor center host volunteers will work at Lower Granite Dam Visitor Center located near Pomeroy. Qualifications include customer service skills, comfort with public speaking and being physically able to conduct walking tours.
Janitorial/grounds maintenance volunteers are responsible for maintaining Corps parks and public lands. Daily tasks include locking/unlocking gates and bathrooms in the mornings and evenings, cleaning restrooms, emptying garbage cans, cleaning fire pits, filling dog bag dispensers and cleaning graffiti. Most locations are in Clarkston, but there are out-of-town sites that require attention as well.
More information is available by contacting Lisa Maguire at Lisa.A.Maguire@usace.army.mil or at (509) 751-0264.
Public input sought on wildlife area management plan
EPHRATA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public input on a draft management plan for the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area, in Adams and Grant counties.
Most of the 191,729-acre wildlife area is owned by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and other federal and state agencies but managed by Washington Fish and Wildlife.
“This plan will guide management activities for the wildlife area, which provides important habitat for fish and wildlife as well as recreation opportunities for people,” said Patricia Jatczak, environmental planner for Fish and Wildlife. “We greatly appreciate and value input from neighbors, partners and wildlife area visitors to help inform how we manage public lands.”
The wildlife area supports diverse wildlife, including shrubsteppe-dependent species, such as burrowing owls, sagebrush lizards, Washington ground squirrels and striped whipsnakes, as well as wetland-dependent species such as migrating waterfowl, shorebirds and Northern leopard frogs. The wildlife area provides public access to thousands of acres for outdoor recreation, including fishing, hunting, boating and water sports, horseback riding, rock and ice climbing, biking, and wildlife viewing opportunities.
The draft management plan is available at bit.ly/2Z4MKSY.
Road running along Tucannon River will reopen today
POMEROY — Officials on the Umatilla National Forest plan to reopen Road 4713 along the Tucannon River today.
However, parts of roads 44, 41 and 4206 remain closed, and Road 4712 is open only to vehicles less than 50 inches in width.
More information about the Umatilla National Forest is available at fs.usda.gov/umatilla.
Spraying for noxious weeds along Chipman Trail starts Monday
PULLMAN —The Bill Chipman Palouse Trail will be spot sprayed for noxious weeds Monday through Nov. 1, according to a news release from Whtiman County Parks and Recreation.
The agency advises trail users with a greater sensitivity to chemicals to take note of the dates. The department is required by law to control noxious weeds.