WSU grad student to speak at fly fishing meeting
MOSCOW — John Jorgensen, a Washington State University graduate student, will be the guest speaker at the Clearwater Fly Casters meeting here Wednesday.
Jorgensen will present “Food Web Analysis: Improve Restoration for Anadromous Fish.” As part of his research, Jorgensen uses his project to determine if fish food, quantity, diversity or competition by other fish, is related to declining populations of anadromous fish, which migrate up rivers from the sea to spawn.
The meeting starts with a 5:30 p.m. social hour at the Best Western Plus University Inn. A $16 buffet dinner will be served at 6:30, and the program will start at 7:30.
Elk surveys are planned for Idaho’s unit 10A
Idaho Fish and Game biologists will conduct aerial elk surveys and wildlife capture work in big game management unit 10A starting this month, depending on weather and helicopter availability.
According to a news release from the agency, the flights are scheduled to cover the same units at the same time every year to make the information gathered comparable from year to year. The goal is to compare population trends and age and sex ratios. A helicopter flying low and slow over some of the most remote areas of the state is the most efficient tool for gathering big game herd information.
Aerial surveys are conducted mostly during winter months when the animals are congregated on lower elevation winter ranges. The winter months also bring two requirements needed to conduct accurate surveys: clear weather for good visibility and snow covering that aids in locating and identification of species.
Naturalists group seeks new members
The Lewis and Clark Chapter of the Idaho Master Naturalists is recruiting new members to the organization that studies the natural world and assists land and wildlife management agencies.
To become a certified master naturalist, a person must complete 40 hours of hands-on, experiential classroom study and field training about Idaho ecology, plants, animals and natural systems. Participants also must complete 40 hours of volunteer work for local conservation agencies.
Those interested in learning more about the program can attend the group’s next meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Idaho Fish and Game office in Lewiston. Nongame biologist Joel Sauder will deliver a presentation called “Butterflies: Identification, Ecology and Citizen Science.” An item in last week’s Inside Outdoors listed the wrong date of the meeting because of incorrect information provided to the Tribune.