Dent Acres Campground, boat ramp closed at Dworshak Reservoir
DENT— Road damage and associated safety concerns prompted Army Corps of Engineers officials to close the Dent Acres Campground and boat ramp.
According to a news release from the agency, a slow-moving slide that started last summer worsened with fall rains. The Old Dent Road has dropped about 6 inches in some places. The road was closed last week, preventing visitors from reaching the Dent Acres recreation area. Boaters can still access the Dworshak Reservoir from ramps at Big Eddy, Bruce’s Eddy and Freeman Creek at Dworshak State Park. The Grandad Boat Ramp is out of the water.
More information is available by calling (208) 476-1255.
Tree thinning to make for better shredding at Ski Bluewood
DAYTON — A timber project on the Umatilla National Forest may enhance skiing and snowboarding at Ski Bluewood near here.
According to a Forest Service news release, the Upper Touchet Vegetation Management Project that is now underway includes more than 500 acres of thinning within the ski area’s footprint. The project is designed to make the area more resilient to wildfires. But the thinning project also should create more skiable terrain, according to the news release.
The 3,120-acre project includes 1.570 acres of thinning and 1,530 acres of prescribed burning. More information is available at bit.ly/3qQTlfB.
UI Outdoor Program offering avalanche awareness course
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho Outdoor Program will hold a free avalanche awareness course at the Student Recreation Center at 5 p.m. Dec. 9. Those interested can sign up at the Outdoor Program Office within the Student Recreation Center. More information is available by calling (208) 885-6810.