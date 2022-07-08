Washington commission set to make policies on wolves, bears, cougars
OLYMPIA — The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is poised to make decisions on predator management, including policies on wolves, black bears and mountain lions over the next week.
The commission will hold a special meeting at 8 a.m. today to vote on Wolf Livestock Conflict Deterrence Rulemaking. The meeting will be held via Zoom. Commissioners will consider a rule that would require the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to confirm ranchers have deployed adequate measures designed to prevent wolf attacks on livestock before wolves can be killed for repeated livestock attacks. Another proposal would direct the department to engage with ranchers to create voluntary, chronic wolf-livestock depreciation plans. A full agenda is available at bit.ly/3ACmtMv.
Next Friday, the commission will decide if it must first rewrite its spring black bear hunting policy before considering permit levels for the 2023 spring hunt and if it will increase the bag limit on cougars in the Blue Mountains from one per season to two per season. A full agenda of that meeting and how to view it is available at bit.ly/3uvkvK5.
More cooling water to be released from Dworshak Reservoir starting today
AHASAHKA — The Army Corps of Engineers began the annual release of cooling flows from Dworshak Reservoir today.
Each year, the agency works with tribal, state and federal fisheries managers to release cold water from Dworshak Dam with the intent of helping juvenile and adult salmon and steelhead by keeping the lower Snake River at Lower Granite Dam at or below 68 degrees. Between now and the middle of September, the releases will result in the elevation of Dworshak Reservoir slowly falling by 80 feet.
According to a news release from the Corps, releases from the dam were scheduled to increase from about 7,000 cubic feet per second to 9,500 cfs by Saturday evening. The flows will change the elevation of the Clearwater River by about 6 inches.
The start of the annual operation was prompted by weather forecasts calling for temperatures in the high 90s over the next 10 days.