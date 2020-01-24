Whitetails Forever group to hold gun raffle in Orofino
OROFINO — North Idaho Whitetails Forever is holding a gun raffle and auction fundraiser with the drawing to occur at 4 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building here.
The gun to be raffled is a Tikka T3X Lite with a stainless steel barrel and composite stock. The winner can select the caliber. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Many other items will be auctioned at the drawing.
North Idaho Whitetails Forever was formed in 2018 to advocate for management designed to produce more abundant whitetail deer populations and more large bucks. The group was able to convince the Idaho Fish and Game Commission to shorten the whitetail hunting season in units 10A, 16A, 17, 19 and 20 and to implement rules that forbid the use of second nonresident deer tags in those units. The group also advocated for updates to the statewide whitetail deer management plan.
Tickets may be purchased by contacting Paul Snider in Lewiston at (208) 791-7804 or Bill Samuels in Orofino at (208) 791-2149.
Hunter ed shooting session is slated Saturday at Lapwai
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will play host a shooting session of the Youth Hunter Education Challenge Program at its shooting range near here Saturday.
The shotgun portion of the range will be used by the group during morning hours. The 18-bench and six-bench sides of the range will remain open, and the entire range will be open to public shooting during the afternoon. For members of the public who are not members of the Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club, shooting fees for 2020 are now $20 per day; annual membership fee is $60, with no daily fee. Range officials may be contacted at (208) 843-2987.
Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest draft plan to be reviewed Saturday
Officials from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest will hold open house meetings on the draft forest plan revision at Lewiston and Moscow on Saturday.
The Lewiston meeting will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Red Lion Hotel. The Moscow meeting will be from 3-5 p.m. at the Best Western Plus University Inn.
The draft forest plan and an accompanying environmental impact statement are open for public comment through April 20. The deadline was recently extended by Cheryl Probert, supervisor of the 4-million acre forest in north central Idaho. The forest plan sets sideboards for future management and spells out where and how site-specific projects can occur. It sets broad timber harvest goals, recommends areas for congressional consideration for wilderness designation or inclusion in the National Wild and Scenic River system, and identifies areas where forests can be managed for timber harvest, recreation and other uses.
The draft plan includes four alternatives but doesn’t name the agency’s preferred alternative. It is available at http://bit.ly/2tJEI2r.
Family Snow Day is set for Sunday at Powell
POWELL — The Lolo Pass Visitor Center near here is playing host to a Family Snow Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Those who attend can learn about winter camping, snowshoeing, cross country skiing and more from experts.
The visitor center is on Lolo Pass, just off of U.S. Highway 12 on the Idaho-Montana state line.