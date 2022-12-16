Comment period open for plan concerning fisher, wolverine and Canada lynx
Idaho Fish and Game officials are seeking public comment on a draft plan for the conservation of fisher, wolverine and Canada lynx.
The document is available at bit.ly/3W1Z6UD and the comment deadline is 8 a.m. Jan. 3.
According to a news release from the agency, the draft plan provides updated information on the ecology, status, conservation challenges and opportunities of the three species, and identifies management priorities for the next six years.
Idaho game officials planning wildlife monitoring projects in the Palouse zone
Idaho Fish and Game officials will be busy in the Palouse zone over the next two months, according to a news release from the agency.
This week they started to capture and collar elk and moose in hunting units 8, 8A and 10A. The work is part of an effort to monitor the survival of elk and moose calves.
Next month, biologists will begin aerial elk surveys to count elk in the Palouse Zone. The surveys are conducted about every five years and are used to monitor elk populations. The data helps game managers set hunting seasons and track population trends.
Game officials planning to check bighorn sheep for diseases next week in Hells Canyon
Wildlife managers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife are planning to capture bighorn sheep in Hells Canyon next week.
The agencies will use contracted helicopter crews and net guns to capture sheep and check them for disease. The work is part of the Hells Canyon Initiative, an effort to restore sheep populations in the canyon. Over the last several years, wildlife managers have concentrated on testing and removing sheep identified as carriers of pneumonia. The protocol has rid several of the canyon’s herds of the disease and led to population growth.
