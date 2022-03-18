Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club shooting match is planned for Saturday morning
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will hold a Civilian Marksmanship Program-sanctioned M1 Garand and Modern Military Rifle match from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at its range along Tom Beall Road off U.S. Highway 95.
Match shooters will occupy the 18-bench side of the range until about noon. The six-bench portion of the range will be available for use by nonmatch shooters in the morning, with targets out to no more than 100 yards, and the entire range will be open to public shooting after noon.
More information is available by contacting the range at (208) 843-2987 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. today.
New doors will be installed at shooting range
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will use a grant from the National Rifle Foundation to install new doors at its shooting range near here.
The doors will increase safety at the range by giving range officers better views of firing lines.
Idaho Fish and Game seeking comments on game bird seasons
BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is seeking comments on proposed migratory game bird seasons for 2022-23.
Proposed seasons are available for review on the agency’s website at idfg.idaho.gov/migratory. The comment deadline is Wednesday.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will finalize the 2022-23 migratory game bird seasons during its April 14 conference call.