Oregon officials extend closure of steelhead fishing on Deschutes River for rest of year
THE DALLES, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has extended a steelhead fishing closure on the Deschutes River through the end of the year because of poor returns.
Through Wednesday, steelhead counts at Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River are the lowest on record, dating back to the dam’s completion in 1938.
According to a news release from the agency, closing the fall fishing season will provide protection for wild steelhead and ensure that hatchery spawning goals and the needs of fish reintroduction programs are met.
“We understand this has an impact on anglers and local communities, and it’s a tough decision, but the right one in this case,” said Jason Seals, district biologist for the lower Deschutes. “We appreciate anglers’ understanding and support for these actions as necessary to help future generations of Deschutes steelhead.”
The agency also is closing its coho fishing season early to guard against incidental catch of steelhead.
Washington wildlife officials invite public comment on black bear hunting rules
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is inviting public comment on proposed changes to spring black bear hunting season rules.
Details of the proposed rule that sets the spring black bear special permit limits and a public survey and comment form are available at publicinput.com/H6080. The comment deadline is Oct. 21.
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will play host to a public hearing about the rule change at its October meeting.
Youth pheasant hunt starts Saturday in Idaho
Idaho’s youth pheasant hunting season starts Saturday and runs through next Friday.
Hunters 17 years of age and younger, who are accompanied by a licensed adult, can hunt in the season. Adults cannot hunt during the youth season.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game plans to release more than 37,000 pheasants for hunters in 2021. Youth hunters don’t need an upland game bird permit to hunt where birds are stocked, but they are required to wear hunter orange clothing, such as a hat or vest, above the waist. A full list of areas where pheasants will be stocked is available at idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/pheasant/stocking.
Young hunters who have never had a hunting license and haven’t taken hunter education still can participate in the season through Idaho’s Hunting Passport Program. Details on the program are available at idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/passport.
The general pheasant hunting season starts Oct. 9 in northern Idaho and Oct. 16 in southern Idaho.