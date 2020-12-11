IFG biologists treat and collar sick moose
HAILEY, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game biologists recently treated a cow moose here for conjunctivitis, according to an agency news release.
The agency received reports about the sick moose and its calf over a two-week period from residents of the south central Idaho town. On Dec. 2 Fish and Game officials and Blaine County Sheriff’s deputies anesthetized the cow in the yard of a home there. They drew a blood sample, obtained cultures from her eyes, administered antibiotics and fitted the cow with a radio collar.
Public can comment on proposed hunting rules
BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game officials will take public comments on proposed hunting season regulations for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goats virtually starting Monday.
The proposed seasons and the dates and times for a series of planned virtual open house meetings will be posted at idfg.idaho.gov/MSG. Each of the agency’s regions will hold a meeting. The proposed seasons will be posted by Monday, and comments will be accepted until Dec. 30.
People without internet access, or who prefer other ways to view proposed changes and comment, can contact officials at the Clearwater Regional office in Lewiston at (208) 799-5010 to learn about alternatives.
The seasons will be finalized by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission during its Jan. 28 meeting in Boise. The moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunt application period runs from April 1-30.
Special meeting on whale-watching is Monday
OLYMPIA — The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will dedicate a special meeting Monday to discussing draft rules that establish a commercial whale-watching licensing framework and regulate the commercial viewing of Southern Resident killer whales.
The meeting follows a briefing from Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife staff members and public testimony commissioners heard during a meeting earlier this month.
“Knowing how many people are invested in this process and the recovery of Southern Resident killer whales, we’ve added time to provide this topic the robust discussion it deserves,” said Larry Carpenter, commission chairman.
The commission is expected to consider a decision on the draft rules during next Friday’s web conference meeting.
Also during that meeting, the commission will hear updates on Gov. Jay Inslee’s budget proposals and consider decisions for proposed amendments to the spring bear special permits.
The public is welcome to observe the meetings and may submit comments via email at commission@dfw.wa.gov or P.O. Box 43200 Olympia, WA 98504-3200.
For more information and to view agendas, people may visit wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings. The meetings will be recorded and posted online so people can watch them at their convenience.
Steelhead rules announced for coastal rivers
OLYMPIA — Fishery managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife recently announced steelhead fishing restrictions on the state’s coastal rivers.
Under the rules that take effect Monday, fishing from boats and floating devices is prohibited, anglers cannot use bait, and they must use single-point barbless hooks on lures and jigs. They must release all wild rainbow trout. A list of affected rivers, all on the state’s West Coast, is available at fortress.wa.gov/dfw/erules/efishrules/erule.jsp?id=2611. The rules don’t apply to interior rivers like the Snake or its tributaries.
According to the agency, several of the coastal wild steelhead runs are expected to return below spawning goals and fail to meet conservation objectives. The rules are designed to reduce steelhead catch by about 50 percent.