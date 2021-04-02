In-person hunter ed to resume this spring in Lewiston, Juliaetta
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has resumed in-person hunter education instruction and is offering two classes with limited seating in Lewiston and Juliaetta this spring.
The class at Lewiston has room for eight students and starts April 29, and the Juliaetta class has room for 20 students and begins June 7. Additional classes are expected to be added.
“The hope is that as COVID restrictions relax and more venues open up we can do more classes,” said Bill Seybold, hunter education and volunteer coordinator for the department’s Clearwater Region at Lewiston. “We have to maintain 6 (feet) by 6 (feet) spacing,” he said. “Because of the spacing, we are keeping class sizes small. Masks or face shields are required in all classes.”
Online classes remain available as an option for new hunters. More information about the state’s hunter education program, including how to sign up for classes, is available at www.idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education.
April 10 banquet to raise money for wildlife management group
The Foundation for Wildlife Management will hold a fundraising banquet and auction at the Clearwater River Casino on April 10.
The nonprofit group helps cover expenses for wolf hunters and trappers in an effort to keep wolf numbers under control. The group receives funding from membership dues and grants, from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Doors will open at 2 p.m., and a prime rib dinner will be served at 5. The evening will include games, raffles and an auction. Tickets are $110 for couples and $70 for singles.
More information is available at bit.ly/39zLR7v or by contacting Dan Fowler at (208) 816-2988 or F4WMClearwaterChapter@gmail.com.
Washington approves rehanging of backyard bird feeders
SPOKANE — Officials at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife have given the green light for backyard birders to hang their bird feeders.
The agency had asked people to pull their feeders to help stem an outbreak of salmonellosis in pine siskins and other songbirds. According to a news release from the agency, the number of sick and dead bird reports has dropped significantly.
However, the reports have not disappeared altogether, and the agency is suggesting people slowly ramp up to their normal feeding levels.
Genesee Trap and Skeet Club preparing to start shooting season
GENESEE — The Genesee Trap and Skeet Club will soon begin its shooting season but with an altered schedule for April only.
The club is normally open on the first and third Sundays of each month. However, this Sunday, the first of the month, is Easter.
To avoid conflicting with the holiday plans of shooters, the club will hold its shoots on April 11 and April 25 — the second and fourth Sundays this month.
The regular schedule of first and third Sundays will resume starting May 2.
Rafting group to hold annual rendezvous Saturday in VFW
The whitewater rafting group River Access for Tomorrow will hold its annual spring rendezvous starting at noon Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Lewiston.
The RAFT event will feature raffles, games, an outdoor gear swap, and rafting photos and videos. Food and drink will be available.
Day-use fees for Washington state parks waived Saturday
OLYMPIA — Access to Washington State Parks will be free on Saturday.
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is waiving day-use fees to celebrate spring. Another free parks day will be held April 22 to celebrate Earth Day.
Flycaster will talk about chironomid flies Thursday via Zoom
Bob Wolfe will speak about fishing chironomid flies at an online meeting of the Kelly Creek Flycasters Thursday.
Wolfe’s presentation will be delivered at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Those interested in tuning in are asked to contact club member Gary Thorgaard at gthorgaard@hotmail.com for information.
Lewis Clark Wildlife Club to put on private training session
LAPWAI — The Lewis Clark Wildlife Club is hosting a private training at a portion of its shooting range near here Saturday.
The training will occupy the six-bench side of the range and the classroom all day. The rest of the range will be open for public shooting.