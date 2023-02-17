Washington Salmon Recovery Conference is set for April
OLYMPIA — Registration is open for Washington’s two-day Salmon Recovery Conference that begins April 18 in Vancouver, Wash.
The every-other-year get-together of more than 650 salmon recovery professionals allows them to collaborate and share their work.
“The slower we act, the faster our salmon will be pushed to the brink of survival,” said Gov. Jay Inslee in a news release. “This conference brings together our best and brightest to develop long-term solutions that will help native salmon and steelhead recover and thrive.”
Early-bird registration is open until March 8 and registration closes April 7. More information is available at bit.ly/413K83a.
Washington seeks seasonal aid applicants for state parks jobs
Washington State Parks Commission is recruiting seasonal aids for Fields Spring, Lyons Ferry and Steptoe Butte state parks.
According to a news release, the job is perfect for anyone who loves the outdoors and includes a mix of duties like working with the public, as part of a team and sometimes independently.
More information is available at bit.ly/3xrnkwD.
Marksmanship event is Saturday at shooting range near Lapwai
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will host a civilian marksmanship program and modern military rifle match Saturday at its shooting range near here.
The match starts at 9 a.m. and will last until about noon. Competitors will use the 18-bench side of the range during the match, but the six-bench side will remain available to nonmatch shooters. The entire range will be open once the match concludes.
More information is available by contacting Howard Cooley at inthedirt23@yahoo.com.
Washington Fish and Wildlife commission to meet today
OLYMPIA — The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission expects today to make decisions to update rules for fishing guide logbooks and commercial smelt fisheries, and vote on a proposed pay raise for Kelly Susewind, director of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The meeting, held online, starts at 8 a.m. today.
From noon to 2 p.m., the commission’s wildlife committee will meet online to talk about revision of the state’s Game Management Plan.
Agendas to both meetings are available at wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings/2023.
Idaho elk entangled in yard items
BOISE — Several elk have become entangled in household objects in the Wood River Valley over the last week, prompting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to urge residents to remove any items that could pose a hazard to wildlife.
In a news release, the agency said it has received reports of elk tangled in a 5-gallon bucket, a sled and wire tomato cages. Fish and Game conservation officers recently anesthetized a cow elk with a tomato cage around her neck so they could remove the object.
Officials said it’s the latest rash of entanglements in a trend they’ve seen for several years. The news release noted elk have become tangled in “a wide range of objects, such as swing sets, hammocks, a dream catcher lawn decoration, tomato cages, a tennis court net, Christmas lights, Christmas wreaths, clothesline, barbed wire, bailing twine, horse halter and lead rope and the bottom of a bird feeder.”
Some instances aren’t life-threatening — such as when items get tangled in a bull elk’s antlers, which are shed around March. Officers opted to remove the wire tomato cage because they didn’t think the item would come off on its own.
Fish and Game urged residents of the Wood River Valley — which includes Sun Valley, Hailey, Ketchum and Bellevue — to check their properties for items that could be a risk to wildlife. The agency said tomato cages pose a significant risk, as moose and elk will sometimes become trapped in them while looking for leftover garden vegetation.
Officials said anesthetizing wildlife is difficult on the animals and can even be deadly. Some animals react differently to the sedatives, and some may run into traffic or other hazardous situations before the drugs take effect.