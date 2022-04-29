Logging project to close roads north of Headquarters
HEADQUARTERS — PotlatchDeltic and Idaho Department of Lands are closing the Bingo Creek Road and its tributaries to all recreational activities and public entry this spring and summer because of heavy logging traffic.
The private timber company and state agency are each implementing large-scale salvage logging operations in response to last summer’s wildfires in the area. Bingo Creek Road joins Beaver Creek Road, also known as Road 247, north of Headquarters. The narrowness of the one-lane road makes it unable to safely accommodate both recreational and logging traffic. The closure starts Monday and is expected to last through September.
Officials seek comment on e-biking on Washington lands
OLYMPIA — The Washington departments of Fish and Wildlife and Natural Resources are seeking public input on electric-assist bicycling, or e-biking, on state-managed lands.
Members of the public are invited to two virtual public meetings scheduled for 12:30-2 p.m. May 12 and 5:30-7 p.m. May 18. The departments also are taking public comments through an online survey, available in English and Spanish, through July 15.
Officials from the agencies will report their findings to the state legislature.
The agencies allow e-biking on roads and trails open to motorized vehicles. Visitors carrying a valid Americans with Disabilities Act parking placard for their vehicles can use class 1 and 2 e-bikes on all trails and roads where bikes are allowed. Additional information about the public comment process is available at wdfw.wa.gov/ebikes or dnr.wa.gov/ebikes.
Roads being reopened on Umatilla National Forest
POMEROY — Officials on the Umatilla National Forest have reopened several roads on the Pomeroy Ranger District following the removal of hazard trees.
Roads 44, 41 and 4206 are now open, but portions of them still are blocked by snow.
The roads were closed to accommodate removal of trees that were killed in last summer’s Lick Creek Fire.
Forest Service officials are advising visitors to be cautious when entering burned areas and be aware of hazards such as snags — burned or dead trees that are unstable, especially in high winds — loose rocks and logs, and unstable soil resulting from burned-out roots.
Information about the forest’s 2021 fire season, post-fire recovery and long-term restoration is available at arcg.is/0nyrWq.
Bounty upped, hassle reduced for predatory northern pikeminnow
PORTLAND, Ore. — The annual bounty fishery for northern pikeminnow opens Sunday on large sections of the Snake and Columbia rivers.
This year, anglers can earn $6, $8 or $10 — up from $5, $6 and $8 — for each pikeminnow they catch that is at least 9 inches long. It’s the first reward increase since 2015.
Under the program, the value of fish caught increases as anglers reach preestablished benchmarks. In addition, specially tagged fish are worth between $200 and $500.
Also new this year, anglers can register online.
“These tools will make it more convenient for people to participate, particularly those who don’t live near a pikeminnow registration station,” said Eric Winther, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Columbia River Predator Control Program project leader. “Currently, people have to drive to a station and fill out paperwork before heading out to fish. Registering online or through the app means they can go directly to the river, spend more time fishing and make one trip to the station to turn in their catch.”
Northern pikeminnow eat millions of young salmon and steelhead each year. Since 1990, anglers paid through the program have removed nearly 5 million of the native fish from the Columbia and Snake rivers and reduced predation by an estimated 40%.
The program is funded by the Bonneville Power Administration and administered by the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission in cooperation with the Washington and Oregon departments of fish and wildlife.
More information on the program and how to participate is available at pikeminnow.org.
Motorized access restricted on PotlatchDeltic land
PotlatchDeltic is restricting motorized access to its holdings in Idaho Game Management Units 5, 6, 7, 8, 8A, 9, 10 and 10A, according to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release.
Motor vehicles are allowed on open, designated roads and trails only. The closure doesn’t apply to land owned by the North Idaho Timber Group and Idaho Department of Lands that are enrolled in Fish and Game’s Large Tract Program.
The roads and trails designated as open will continue to provide access into most areas, including popular off-road vehicle routes. Open trails are restricted to vehicles no wider than 50 inches.
An interactive map of the travel restriction areas can be found at bit.ly/3LH8qIt.