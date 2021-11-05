Releases at Dworshak Dam set to increase Nov. 15-18
AHSAHKA — Dworshak Dam water releases will remain at 1,600 cubic feet per second through Nov. 14 but increase dramatically Nov. 15-18 while Army Corps of Engineers officials conduct annual turbine maintenance and testing.
Flows exiting the dam will stay at 1,600 cfs prior to the testing. Flows will fluctuate between 1,600 cfs and 6,000 cfs during the testing. According to a news release from the Corps, the primary testing is scheduled to occur Nov. 15 and 16 and the next two days are set aside for contingency testing.
On the days testing does occur, flows will fluctuate for several hours between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., with elevations of the Clearwater River downstream of the dam fluctuating as much as 2 feet but no more than 1 foot per hour. Following the testing, flows will return to 1,600 cfs and stay there for the rest of the month.
Vandal Ski Team plans sale and swap
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho Outdoor Program and UI Ski Team will hold the 46th annual Outdoor Equipment Sale and Ski Swap starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Student Recreation Center’s MAC court.
Admission is $5 per person from 6-6:30 p.m., $1 per person from 6:30-7 p.m., and free from 7-8 p.m. Admission is cash only. There is no admission fee for UI students and children younger than 12. Masks are required and there will be limited entry — first come, first served.
People selling their own equipment will be charged a $10 fee and are advised to arrive between 5-6 p.m. to set up a table. Revenue goes to the ski team. All sales will be the responsibility of the individual.
Salvage logging to take place in Craig Mountain area
WAHA — Beginning later this month, salvage logging operations will take place on Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area, according to an Idaho Fish and Game news release.
Loggers will target trees killed in last summer’s Snake River Complex fires. Operations will continue into the winter and spring as weather permits. Logging crews will be working behind closed gates during these operations.
Swallows Park project moves ahead
An effort to restore a beach area at Swallows Park will include depositing fill material in a shallow pool at the park this week.
The work, that was scheduled to begin Wednesday, is part of a 25-year effort to deal with sedimentation at Swallows Beach, according to a news release from the Army Corps of Engineers.
“It is the first step in creating a safe beach access area downstream from the current location,” said Megan Innes, deputy chief of natural resources management, in the news release. “To accomplish this, the Corps will remove a public safety hazard by filling the existing shallow pool and restore native vegetation in some areas of Lower Granite Lake.”
The filled-in area is used often by waterfowl, including Canada geese. The park will remain open during the work and heavy equipment will be operating in the area. Innes is asking people who visit the park to stay out of a fenced work area.
The Corps developed alternatives to address the issues at the beach by completing restoration plans and an environmental assessment in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act between 2015 and 2017.
Sausage Shoot planned for Sunday
GENESEE — The Genesee Trap and Skeet Association will hold its annual Sausage Shoot here from 1-3 p.m. Sunday.
A five-shot card can be purchased for $35. Participants can earn $15 for every win or 4 pounds of sausage.
Ear and eye protection are required and no alcohol is allowed in the gated shooting area. Food and shotgun shells will be available for purchase.
The range is located at 310 S. Pine St. More information is available on the Genesee Trap and Skeet Association Facebook page.