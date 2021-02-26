Idaho Fish and Game nonprofit grant application program opens Monday
BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission’s Community Challenge Grant program is open for applications starting Monday and lasting through April 15.
According to a news release, the grants provide funding opportunities for officially recognized nonprofit organizations to implement projects that are supported by local sporting communities and enhance fish and wildlife habitat, populations or associated recreational opportunities.
Grants of as much as $10,000 are available for projects that provide a local or regional benefit, and grants of as much as $30,000 are available for projects that have a statewide impact. More information is available at bit.ly/2ZP1N0k.
Weekend cowboy silhouette shooting match canceled
LAPWAI — A cowboy silhouette shooting match scheduled for Saturday at the Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club public shooting range near here has been canceled because of poor range and target conditions.
Both the six- and 18-bench sides of the range will be open for regular, noncompetitive shooting.
Boat ramp at Hammer Creek recreation site remains closed
WHITE BIRD — The Bureau of Land Management has extended the temporary closure of the boat ramp at the Hammer Creek recreation site near here into mid-March to complete improvements to the site.
Construction began in early January and, when completed, will provide additional access for anglers and boaters to the lower Salmon River, according to a news release from the agency.
The nearby White Bird Boat Ramp is available for use.
Buxton is named parks-and-recreation director for Idaho
BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little appointed Susan Buxton as director of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.
“Susan’s passion for outdoor recreation and her strong background in lands issues and management make her an excellent fit to lead the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation,” Little said in a news release. “Abundant opportunities to recreate outdoors is what makes Idaho special, and I appreciate Susan for stepping up to lead in this important aspect of Idahoans’ lives.”
Buxton will oversee management of 30 state parks, the registration programs for boats, snowmobiles, and other off-highway vehicles, and a number of outdoor recreation grant programs that support facilities and services to a variety of recreationists and the local organizations that serve them.
“I am proud to give back to Idaho in my new role and will work hard alongside the outstanding team at the Department of Parks and Recreation to help improve Idahoans’ quality of life through the great work we do in supporting outdoor recreation and resource stewardship,” Buxton said.
She has served as the department’s interim director since September.
Lewis Clark Snodrifters’ fun run is Saturday at Waha
WAHA — The Lewis Clark Snodrifters group is playing host to a snowmobile fun run near here Saturday.
Sign-up for the event is from 9-11 a.m. at the Kruze Meadows Parking lot off of Zaza Road on the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area south of Lewiston. More information is available at www.facebook.com/lewisclark.snodrifters.
Mount Misery Snowdrifters’ bucket run is Saturday
POMEROY — The Mount Misery Snowdrifters snowmobile club will hold its annual bucket run starting from the Rose Springs Sno Park near here Saturday.
Registration is from 9-11 a.m. More information is available on the club’s Facebook page.
Annual fur auction moves online; starts Monday
POCATELLO — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will conduct its annual fur auction online starting Monday and running through April 9.
The auction, which usually is held in person, was canceled last year, one of the many events to be called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual sale will feature furs, whole carcasses, antlers, skulls and other wildlife items found, salvaged or seized as evidence by employees of the agency. The auction will be held at www.primetimeauctions.com, where people may look at pictures of the various items available for bidding.
Potential buyers will need to provide a credit or debit card to register for auction, but have other options to pay for items they purchase.
According to a news release from the agency, all carcasses are considered unfit for human consumption and are sold for use of the non-edible portions only. Antlers may be sold as small bundles by weight or as single sets attached to skull plates.
A taxidermist-fur buyer license is required in advance to bid on bear parts, mountain lion parts, or any furbearer. Anyone who buys or sells raw hides also is required to possess a taxidermist-fur buyer license. Resident licenses are $40 for one year, and nonresident licenses are $187. The licenses can be purchased at any Idaho Fish and Game office.
Nonresident purchasers should be aware that their state may not allow import of the hides or parts of bear, mountain lion, bobcat or otter. Be sure to check state regulations before purchasing these items.
Winning bidders can pick up their items at the Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Regional Office in Pocatello, 1345 Barton Road, between the dates of April 19 and April 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. More information is available by contacting agency officials at (208) 232-4703.