Fire closures being lifted on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest; beware of unstable land
KAMIAH — Most fire closures on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest have been lifted, according to a Forest Service news release.
A few road and trail closures remain in place but are being reassessed by fire managers. Recent rainfall has helped to limit fire activity and growth but hazards may still exist within fire footprints.
“Recently burned areas, such as that around the Williams Creek Fire, can be very unstable environments,” said Jim Wimer, fire information specialist for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. “The soils, trees, rocks and everything else that was being held on the hillsides by the dense vegetation that burned, are now fully exposed to the elements.
“Falling trees, rolling rocks, flowing mud and debris can all quickly create hazardous situations for any forest visitor, especially in areas where communication is limited.”
Wimer advises forest visitors to avoid burned areas when rain or high winds are in the weather forecast.
The latest fire information can be found at bit.ly/NPCFireInfo, or by calling the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest’s Fire Information Line at (208) 935-6134 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Rainbow trout bound for area fishing holes
Several lakes and ponds in Idaho’s Clearwater Region are being stocked with rainbow trout this fall.
According to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the agency will be placing more than 32,000 adult trout in ponds next month. The fish will be planted in Campbell’s Pond near Pierce, Robinson Pond near Moscow, Kiwanis Pond at Lewiston, Spring Valley Reservoir near Troy, Tunnel Pond near Orofino, Winchester Lake at Winchester, Deer Creek Reservoir near Headquarters, Dworshak Reservoir, Elk Creek Reservoir near Elk River, Moose Creek Reservoir near Bovill, Hordemann Pond at Moscow and Deyo Reservoir near Weippe.
A schedule of the planned releases is available at bit.ly/3RmBV3Y.
