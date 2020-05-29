Lapwai area shooting range to open to public
LAPWAI — The Lewis Clark Wildlife Club Shooting Range near here will reopen to public shooting starting June 5, according to a news release from Zach Battles, club president.
The range has been closed because of the coronavirus since early March. Shooting hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays The range can be reached by turning east on South Tom Beall Road, which is about a mile north of Lapwai on U.S. Highway 95, and following it about 4 ½ miles.
Boaters beware: Water flow levels are in flux
HELLS CANYON DAM — Inflow into Brownlee Reservoir is getting close to full pool, according to an Idaho Power Co. news release, and will lead to a change in river flows below the dam here.
Boaters below Hells Canyon Dam can expect daily low flows of approximately 16,000 cubic feet per second and high flows up to 26,000 cubic feet per second. Actual operations are subject to change because of system reliability, and boaters are encouraged to be aware of changing river conditions.
Help sought in poaching of bighorn sheep ram
ANATONE — Law enforcement officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife are seeking information about a mature bighorn sheep ram they believe was poached along the Grande Ronde River last winter.
According to a news release from the agency, bighorn sheep biologists with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife found the skeletal remains of a large, 8-year old ram in the Schumaker area of the Grande Ronde River. The ram’s head, horns and radio tracking collar had been cut off.
Sgt. Paul Mosman said the remains were found in late April and were likely a month or two old by that time.
Mosman said the ram was big enough that it would have drawn interest from sheep hunters who enter a raffle featuring a bighorn tag. The raffle is held in partnership between the agency and the Washington Wild Sheep Foundation and helps raise money for wild sheep research and management.
“That was one they were going to be pretty interested in,” he said.
Mosman also said the agency ruled out tribal harvest and believe the animal was illegally killed.
The foundation is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the case.
Anyone who has information about the ram’s death may contact Mosman at (509) 710-5707.
Grad students collecting woodland caribou stories
MOSCOW — A pair of graduate students from the University of Idaho here are seeking stories about northern Idaho’s recently extinct herd of woodland caribou.
The herd that lived on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border was declared functionally extinct late last year.
Jack Kredell and Chris Lamb are collecting stories about the animals that inhabited the state’s Selkirk Mountains. The stories will be incorporated with ecological, historical, graphic and geographical data to create a multilayered interactive map. Kredell can be reached at jkredell@uidaho.edu and Lamb at clamb@uidaho.edu.
Timber harvest will close roads and trails
SYRINGA — A timber harvest project on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest near here will lead to road and trail closures, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release.
Logging operations associated with the Lunch Thin Stewardship project started this week and will continue throughout the summer. Forest Service Road 101 will be closed from its junction with Road 486 to its junction with Road 5528. The closure is expected to last until about June 20.
The agency expects to close all-terrain vehicle Trail 5550 in late June from its junction with Road 101 to Road 5010. The closure is expected to last into the fall.
Weed spraying planned along Bill Chipman Palouse trail
PULLMAN — Noxious weeds along the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail here will be treated with herbicide starting Monday and lasting through Saturday.
Precise times and days of herbicide application will be determined based on weather conditions, according to a news release from Whitman County Parks Department. Areas to be sprayed will be clearly posted.