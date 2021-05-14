Collaborative effort secures popular access point along Grande Ronde River for public
HELLER BAR — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife recently acquired a small but popular parcel of land along the lower Grande Ronde River.
The state’s Fish and Wildlife Commission accepted donation of the land that provides access to steelhead anglers and is adjacent to land already managed by the agency.
The 7-acre property includes about 2,000 feet of shoreline, including the popular Turkey Run and Shadow Hole. The adjacent state land includes a primitive boat ramp, camping and restroom.
The Wild Steelhead Coalition worked in partnership with the Inland Empire Fly Fishing Club of Spokane to secure the property owned by Lynn Miller, of Lewiston. The state has long had an access easement to the undeveloped property but wasn’t immediately able to purchase the land when it became available last year.
Boise man lands record carp in Snake River
Henry Charlier, of Boise, recently caught a common carp from the Snake River near CJ Strike Reservoir that earned him a place in Idaho’s state fishing records book.
Charlier landed a 34-pound carp on May 3. It bested the previous record set by Alexander Veenstra of Hansen, Idaho, in December, when he landed at 30.4-pound carp from the Snake River above Upper Falls Salmon Dam near Hagerman.
According to an Idaho Fish and Game news release, Charlier enjoys the challenge of chasing big carp on conventional tackle.
Most of Idaho’s record carp have been landed using archery equipment, according to the news release. In 2016, Fish and Game separated the archery records, opening the door for new rod/reel records for carp, suckers and other nongame species.
Common carp reach huge sizes, fight hard and are challenging to catch, making them a favorite among anglers willing to learn how to hook them. Carp are a popular sport fish in much of Europe, but few anglers in the U.S. pursue them.
Common carp are native to Asia. They were introduced to Europe somewhere in the 12th to 13th century, where they were widely domesticated and farmed for food. According to the news release, historical accounts suggest carp were imported to the U.S. from Germany around 1877. They were soon brought to Idaho to be cultured as a food source, and have since spread throughout the Snake River system.
Sanctioned rifle match is Saturday near Lapwai
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will play host to a Civilian Marksmanship Program-sanctioned M1 Garand and Modern Military Rifle match Saturday at its range along Tom Beall Road off U.S. Highway 95.
Rifle examples include M1 Garand, 1903 Springfield, M1 carbine, M1A, AR-15, AK-47 and SKS. Sign-up starts at 9 a.m., and shooting starts at 9:30 and will last until about noon on the 18-bench side of the range. The entry fee is $20 per shooter.
The six-bench portion of the range will be available for use by nonmatch shooters in the morning, with targets out to no more than 100 yards, and the entire range will be open to public shooting after noon.
More information is available by contacting the range at (208) 843-2987 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. today.
IFG Commission: Keep working on swan hunt plan
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission directed wildlife officials at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to continue working on a proposal to create a controlled hunt for tundra swans.
Last year the agency held a swan hunt in the state’s four northernmost counties. The 50 available tags sold out in minutes. Wildlife Manager Toby Boudreau said only 15 of the 50 tags were filled during the hunt.
The agency is working on rules that would transition the hunt from one in which hunters scramble to purchase a limited number of tags to one where they have to apply and then be drawn at random to win a tag.
Boudreau said it is possible the hunt could be in place this fall, but more likely the rulemaking won’t be complete until the fall of 2022. If the controlled hunt isn’t in place for the 2021 season, tags will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.