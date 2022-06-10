Annie Oakley Fun Shoot is planned for Saturday
GENESEE — The trap and skeet club here will host its annual Annie Oakley Fun Shoot on Saturday.
The Genesee Trap & Skeet Club event is being held in conjunction with Genesee Community Days and will begin following the parade, about 12:45 p.m., and run until about 6 p.m. A shoot-off is expected to be held at about 4:15. Cash, prizes and services donated by local sponsors will be awarded to the top-finishing participants.
A five-round card is $35. Payouts per round are $15 for a win and $2 for bacon birds. A purchase of a five-round card includes an automatic entry into the shoot-off. Shells will be available for purchase, and a barbecue lunch will be served.
Jack O’Connor hunting center to celebrate with gun show and a writers’ forum this weekend
The Jack O’Connor Hunting Heritage and Education Center will hold its annual celebration that includes a gun show featuring historic and custom firearms from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturday. A recently installed mule deer statue will be unveiled at 11 a.m., and an outdoors writers’ forum will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m. All of the events are free.
The center will hold its annual banquet, featuring Idaho Gov. Brad Little as the guest speaker, at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston at 6 p.m.
More information about both the celebration and the banquet are available at bit.ly/3MQKzqf.
Promising report on Hells Canyon mountain goats
RIGGINS — The mountain goat population in Hells Canyon is stable or growing, according to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game survey.
Wildlife biologists from the agency’s Clearwater and Southwest regions conducted a survey of goats in the southern part of the canyon in April. They counted more than 200 mountain goats, with a ratio of 21 kids to 100 adults. The results indicate that current harvest rates are sustainable and fall within the agency’s management plan objectives.
According to a news release from the agency, large populations of mountain goats with healthy kid-to-adult ratios can support a 3% harvest rate. The department offers six controlled hunt mountain goat tags in two hunt areas in the survey area. Harvest rates are typically high.
The survey was last conducted in 2013.
Salvage logging is planned in Craig Mountain Wildlife Area that was burned last summer
WAHA — Salvage logging is occurring in areas burned in last summer’s 80,000-acre Snake River Complex fire.
According to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release, about 1,100 acres of forest restoration work will be completed within the Craig Mountain Wildlife Area this summer. The work will include replanting logged areas and thinning of some dense stands.
Visitors to the area are likely to experience logging truck traffic and the agency is asking them to use caution and to avoid areas with active logging.
New members sought for Wolf Advisory Group
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife extended the deadline for members of the public who would like to apply to serve on the Wolf Advisory Group.
The group has 18 members representing the interests of environmentalists, hunters, livestock producers and other stakeholders, and advises the agency on wolf management and recovery.
The agency is recruiting people who represent hunting organizations and interests, livestock owners in the northeast region of the state and “at large” interests to fill five vacant seats. More information is available at wdfw.wa.gov/about/advisory/wag.
Teen workers sought for conservation corps jobs
SPALDING — The Nez Perce National Historic Park is recruiting two young people to serve on its Youth Conservation Corps program this summer.
The eight-week program runs June 20 through Aug. 12. Participants work 40 hours per week and are paid $9.25 per hour. Applications are due Thursday.
The federal program employs youth ages 15 to 18 in conservation work on public lands. According to a National Park Service news release, participants develop a better understanding and appreciation of natural and cultural resources, park maintenance needs, and park interpretation during their eight-week stint. More information, as well as application forms, are available by contacting park officials by phone (208) 848-6821, by sending an email to Trentin_martinez@nps.gov, or by writing to Nez Perce National Historical Park at 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Lapwai, ID 83540.
Applicants must turn 15 by June 20 but not turn 19 until after Aug. 12. The parental consent portion of the application must be completed and signed by the applicant’s parent or legal guardian. Applicants must have a Social Security number or have placed an application for one and be willing to work hard and participate in most work projects.
Nez Perce National Historical Park’s Spalding Visitor Center is 12 miles east of Lewiston at 39063 U.S. Highway 95.