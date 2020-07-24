Benchrest shooting state championship is scheduled Sunday at Lapwai range
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will play host to the National Benchrest Shooters Association Idaho State Championship Hunter Benchrest Match starting at 7 a.m. Sunday at its range near here.
The competition involves shooting one shot at each of five bull’s-eyes on one target, for record. There is a sixth bull’s-eye on each target for sighting in. All shots must be made within a span of seven minutes. Shooting will be done from existing benches at the range. Targets will be at 100 and 200 yards. Six targets per shooter will be shot at each range, including one for warmup and five for score. Prizes will be awarded to competitors.
Hunter rifles must be .24-caliber or larger, and telescopic sights must be a fixed six-power. Muzzle brakes are not allowed. Hunter benchrest class has additional rules pertaining to weight, size and action type, and questions may be directed to match director Paul Gylling at (509) 397-3094 or (509) 553-1118.
The range will be open for benchrest competitors at 7 a.m. For all noncompetitors, the range will open at the usual 9 a.m. The 18-bench side of the range will be reserved for the exclusive use of competitors. Noncompetitors will be allowed to shoot at distances up to 100 yards from the six-bench side.
For nonmatch shooters, there will be 10 cease-fires of 15-22 minutes, one of 45-50 minutes and one lasting 35-40 minutes, during and after the match, which will last until at least 2:30 p.m.
The range can be reached by turning east on Tom Beall Road off of U.S. Highway 95, 1 mile north of Lapwai and proceeding up the road about 4.5 miles.
Public comment now being taken on dams’ master plans
STARBUCK — Army Corps of Engineers officials released drafts of the revised Lower Monumental and Little Goose Project master plans, each with an accompanying draft finding of no significant impact and environmental assessment.
The public comment period runs through Aug. 21.
The plans guide how the Corps manages projected lands along reservoirs behind Lower Monumental and Little Goose dams. According to a news release from the agency, the plans are high-level, strategic documents that describe how recreational, natural and cultural resources will be managed for the next 20 years. However, they do not address dam operations such as spill, fish passage or dam breaching.
The Lower Monumental plan and associated documents are available on the Corps’ website at bit.ly/32NRiNi, and the Little Goose plan is available at bit.ly/2OOZEw3.
Written comments will be accepted through Aug. 21. Comments may be submitted via email at LowerMonumentalMP@usace.army.mil or LittleGooseMP@usace.army.mil, or by using the online comment form on each master plan web page. Comments can also be mailed to:
USACE-Walla Walla District, attn: Master Plans, 201 North Third Ave., Walla Walla, Wash. 99362.
Restroom facilities along Selway River to be repaired, replaced
LOWELL — The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will begin work this month to replace and update four restroom facilities at camping areas along the Selway River near here.
According to a news release from the agency, new facilities at Boyd Creek Campground, O’Hara Campground and the 20 Mile dispersed camping area will replace old, deteriorating buildings and meet modern accessibility standards to better serve visitors recreating on the forest’s Moose Creek Ranger District.
Crews are expected to begin the work Monday and spend about a week at each location. Boyd Creek Campground and the 20 Mile dispersed camping area will be closed during the work because the sites are too small to safely accommodate both construction equipment and the visiting public.
O’Hara Campground will remain open during renovations, although certain walk-up sites may be closed for public safety. O’Hara Campground reservations will not be affected.
Rainbow Gathering cleanup gets mixed reviews from entities
LUCILE — U.S. Forest Service officials said they are satisfied with the cleanup of the site of the Rainbow Gathering near here, but some members of the Nez Perce Tribe say more needs to be done.
The Rainbow Family of Living Light held its annual gathering at the Iron Phone Junction campground. The Forest Service estimated about 500 people participated in the event. However many members of the counterculture group boycotted the event because of concerns about the possible spread of COVID-19. The annual event held around the country can attract up to 10,000 people.
Jeff Shin, ranger with the Slate Creek District, said there are no lingering issues at the site.
“All of the people have left,” Shin said.” We have gone up and looked at the site, and they did an excellent job of cleaning up after themselves, so no concern on our end.”
Tribal member Anthony Capetillo,who was part of the group Nez Perce Defenders, which monitored the gathering, said some of the rehabilitation efforts were lacking. For example, he said, stones from makeshift fire rings were tossed into a meadow instead of returned to the place they were collected. He said some paths worn in a meadow were covered with bows cut from nearby trees and that some medicinal plants were trampled and will take time to recover.
“Some of the work was very poor,” he said.
Lower Granite Dam reopened to vehicle crossings
LOWER GRANITE DAM — Officials from the Army Corps of Engineers reopened the dam here to vehicle crossings.
Public crossings are available 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Public dam crossings are also available at Little Goose Lock and Dam and Lower Monumental Lock and Dam. Travelers can call (888) 326-4636 for the most current dam-crossing information.