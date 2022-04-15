Shooting match set for Saturday at Lapwai range
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will hold a Civilian Marksmanship Program-sanctioned M1 Garand and Modern Military Rifle match from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at its range along Tom Beall Road off U.S. Highway 95.
The cost to enter is $20 and participants must supply their own ammunition. Lunch will be provided.
Match shooters will occupy the 18-bench side of the range until about noon. The six-bench portion of the range will be available for use by nonmatch shooters in the morning, with targets out to no more than 100 yards, and the entire range will be open to public shooting after noon.
More information is available by contacting match director Howard Cooley at inthedirt23@yahoo.com or the range at (208) 843-2987 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. today.
Volunteers sought for Dworshak recreation area
AHSAHKA — Recreation officials from the Army Corps of Engineers are looking for individuals or couples to serve as volunteers at Dworshak Dam and Reservoir this summer.
There are two types of positions open: janitorial and grounds maintenance volunteers at Dworshak Visitor Center and Dent Acres Campground, and fee collection and customer service volunteers at Dent Acres.
Volunteers are provided with a recreational vehicle site with full hookups and propane along with other amenities in exchange for 25-plus hours of work a week. Weekend and holiday work is required. Volunteers must provide their own RV.
Fee collection volunteers at Dent Acres Campground must have exemplary customer service skills, be outgoing, professional and physically able to walk through the campground to post reservation signs, according to a Corps news release.
Dent Acres and Dworshak Visitor Center volunteers will be responsible for preserving the beauty of Corps parks and public lands. Daily tasks will include cleaning restrooms, emptying garbage cans, cleaning fire pits and other assigned tasks.
More information is available by contacting Michelle East at Michelle.B.East@usace.army.mil or at (208) 476-1279.
Hunters Heritage Council honors Mark Schoesler
OLYMPIA — The Hunters Heritage Council recently named Sen. Mark Schoelser one of its “legislators of the year,” according to council president Mark Pidgeon.
Schoesler, R-Ritzville, represents Washington’s 9th Legislative District in Olympia.
“I’m honored and pleased to learn that I’ll receive this award,” Schoesler said in a news release. “Hunting has been a big part of my life since I was a boy, and I know that many people across the state enjoy hunting. Unfortunately, it seems that state government creates more hurdles for hunters, which is why I work hard in the Legislature to protect hunting in Washington and will continue to do so.”
The council is Washington’s largest hunting rights organization.
Logging set to resume on Upper Pataha Project
POMEROY — Logging activities are anticipated to resume Wednesday on the Upper Pataha Stewardship timber sale, according to a news release from the Umatilla National Forest’s Pomeroy Ranger District.
The project, about 20 miles southeast of Pomeroy, is part of the Upper Pataha Project, which was authorized in 2019.
Loggers will use parts of Forest Service roads 40 and 42 between Rose Springs and Iron Springs as haul routes. Agency officials are discouraging people from using the roads during the work and warn they can expect to see logging traffic and heavy equipment in use in the general vicinity. The 2,000-acre project aims to increase forest health and vigor, decrease wildfire risk and protect natural resources and infrastructure through vegetative thinning and prescribed burning, according to the news release. It includes a 10-million-board-feet timber sale. Contractors began logging last summer, but paused because of the Lick Creek wildfire.
More information about the project is available at bit.ly/3xqZJ0o.
Dworshak Dam flows to increase to support fish
AHSAHKA –– Flows exiting Dworshak Dam are scheduled to remain steady at about 9,500 cubic feet per second into next week to support releases of hatchery salmon and steelhead.
The flow will increase starting Thursday morning and eventually reach 14,500 cfs during testing. Flows then will begin declining Thursday evening and eventually settle around 4,700 cfs to support refill of Dworshak Reservoir.