Lewiston jet boat racer wins top class in Thunder on the Snake
Chuck Thompson had the fastest time in the annual Thunder on the Snake jet boat race.
Thompson and his navigator, Shelby Crea, both of Lewiston and in Rump Shaker of the CX Class, finished with a total time of 1 hour, 47 minutes and 29 seconds.
They had a time of 1 hour, 6 minutes, 51 seconds after Saturday’s events, which included the first two legs from Hells Gate Marina to Bear Bar and from Bear Bar back to Hells Gate and a three-lap circuit race between Hells Gate and Three-Mile Island. On Sunday, Thompson and Crea finished the two legs between Hells Gate and Bear Bar in 40 minutes and 38 seconds.
Ryan Hudson and his navigator, Mike Benson, both of Lewiston, finished with the second-fastest overall time and on top of the A Class. Racing in Sneaky Snake, they finished with an overall time of 1 hour, 50 minutes and 49 seconds.
Chris Barger, of Orofino, and his navigator, Chandler Lytle, took first place in the FX Class. Racing in Fatal Attraction, they finished with an overall time of 2 hours, 3 minutes and 3 seconds.
A total of 10 teams participated in the two-day event.
Speaker will discuss steelhead fishing before the dams at Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting
Keith Stonebraker, of Lewiston, who is a member of the Kelly Creek Flycasters, will speak about fishing for steelhead prior to construction of the four lower Snake River dams at the group’s meeting Thursday.
The meeting, at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston, begins with a 5:30 p.m. social hour. Dinner will be served at 6 and the talk will start about 7. Stonebraker was born and raised in Lewiston, earned a bachelor’s degree in zoology from the University of Idaho and was a founder of Stonebraker McQuary Insurance Agency. He was an early practitioner of fly fishing for steelhead and has many stories about fishing before the dams.
Army Corps announces start of winter hours for Lower Granite Dam crossings
POMEROY — The Army Corps of Engineers will transition to its winter hours for public vehicle crossings at Lower Granite Dam starting Sunday.
Dam crossings will be available daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., but not available on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.
Those interested in crossing the dam can call (888) 326-4636 for the most up-to-date information.
Idaho Fish and Game reminder: Rules still in place to deal with chronic wasting disease
WHITE BIRD — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is reminding hunters that special rules meant to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease are in effect for game management units 14 and 15.
Those who harvest deer or elk from the units are required to have the animal tested for CWD. Hunters are directed to leave the heads of deer or elk at designated drop-off sites. Antlers can be removed. A map of drop-off sites is available at bit.ly/3cHB1AO. Only deboned meat or quarters that don’t include brain or spinal tissue can be removed from the units.
Last fall, five animals, including mule deer, whitetail deer and elk, tested positive for the fatal illness.
More information is available at bit.ly/3B2SQno.
Idaho creates website geared to provide details about fire restrictions
BOISE — Officials at the Idaho departments of Lands and Parks and Recreation have created a webpage that makes it easy for those visiting state parks to keep track of seasonal fire restrictions.
The site can be found at idl.idaho.gov/know-before-you-go. It explains Stage 1 and Stage 2 fire restrictions, clarifying what activities involving fire are allowed or prohibited during each.
“Humans tragically cause more than 80% of all wildfires nationwide,” said IDL Director Dustin Miller. “Fire restrictions are a powerful tool for helping prevent unwanted human-caused fires, but they only work if you Know Before You Go.”