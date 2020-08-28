Southway access to remain limited to one ramp
The Southway boat launch on the Snake River at Lewiston is expected to remain limited to just one ramp for the foreseeable future.
One of the ramps at the launch has been closed for months pending repair of a gap in the concrete apron that could cause damage to boat trailers if they fell into it. The other ramp is open and usable.
Nez Perce County Commissioner Don Beck said many years ago concrete was poured to upgrade the ramp but excluded from an area beneath a dock, leaving a gap of about 6 feet. When new docks were added that didn’t align with old docks, the gap in the concrete was exposed to trailers.
Beck said it may cost about $130,000 to fill in the gap, but the county must first get the necessary permits and secure a contractor. Some of the needed permits allow the work to occur in water that is home to threatened and endangered fish like chinook salmon, steelhead and sockeye salmon. Beck is hopeful the permits can be secured and the work can be done this winter, when few protected fish species are present.
“It would be ideal if we can get in there and do it and get it done right,” he said. “We have allocated some money in our budget to fix it, and we are looking at some grants and some at some help maybe from the Latah County Waterways Committee.”
Washington installs signs with advice for dealing with COVID-19
OLYMPIA — New aluminum signs are being erected at state parks, wildlife areas and recreation lands in Washington with guidance on how to “recreate responsibly” during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife news release, the signs feature seven tips developed by the Recreate Responsibly Coalition:
Know Before You Go: Check the status of the place you want to visit. If it is closed, don’t go. If it’s crowded, have a backup plan.
Plan Ahead: Prepare for facilities to be closed, pack lunch, and bring essentials like hand sanitizer and a face covering.
Explore Locally: Limit long-distance travel and make use of local parks, trails and public spaces. Be mindful of your impact on the communities you visit.
Practice Physical Distancing: Keep your group size small. Be prepared to cover your nose and mouth and give others space. If you are sick, stay home.
Play It Safe: Slow down and choose lower-risk activities to reduce your risk of injury. Search-and-rescue operations and health care resources are both strained.
Leave No Trace: Respect public lands and communities and take all your garbage with you.
Build an Inclusive Outdoors: Be an active part of making the outdoors safe and welcoming for all identities and abilities.
Madden Corrals Road reopens; caution urged
WAHA — The Madden Corrals Road on the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management area near here has reopened.
The road was closed by a washout following a rain and thunderstorm in May. It was repaired via a partnership between the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the Bureau of Land Management. The agencies are asking visitors to use caution on it and other roads on Craig Mountain.
Toboggan Ride Road to close Monday for repair
KELLY FORKS — A short section of the remote and rugged Toboggan Ridge Road on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest will be closed starting Monday to allow a culvert to be replaced at Moss Creek.
The road will close from its intersection with the Lolo Motorway, also known as Cayuse Junction, to its junction with Road 581-D that goes to Blacklead Mountain. The remainder of the road will be open.
A Forest Service news release did not say how long the work is expected to last.