Registration open through Aug. 21 for women’s fly fishing clinic on North Fork
The Kelly Creek Flycasters and Idaho Department of Fish and Game are holding a women’s fly fishing clinic that culminates with a two-night fishing trip on the North Fork of the Clearwater River.
Classroom sessions that include casting lessons will be held from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 25, 27 and Sept. 7. The fishing trip will be held Sept. 9-11.
The cost is $75 per student. Young women between the ages of 13 and 17 must be accompanied by an adult. Fly rods and reels will be available for students to use but all other gear, such as waders and wading boots and camping equipment, must be supplied by the students.
The registration deadline is Aug. 21. More information is available by contacting Laura Rogers at lsusanrogers@gmail.com or (509) 780-3132.
Cleanup party planned on Snake River south of Lewiston
The group River Access For Tomorrow will lead a cleanup of Snake River beaches south of Lewiston on Aug. 13.
Sign-up is from 9-10 a.m. The group will take off from a private boat launch where the pavement along Snake River Road ends and then float down to the Couse Creek boat ramp. They will stop at the many beaches along the way and pick up trash. A barbecue and covered-dish dinner will be held afterward and prizes will be distributed to participants.
Forest Service officials take on temporary assignments
Andrew Skowlund, ranger of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest’s North Fork District, will temporarily serve as the deputy forest supervisor of the Idaho Panhandle National Forest at Coeur d’Alene, according to a Forest Service news release.
Chris Noyes, the Wild and Scenic Rivers Program manager of the Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest, will serve as acting ranger of the North Fork District in Skowlund’s absence. Noyes previously worked as the lead river ranger on the Main Salmon River and has worked as a recreation planner and is a member of the forest plan revision team.
“I am looking forward to this opportunity and am excited to engage with both the district and nearby communities,” Noyes said in the news release.
Hunting tags available in second-chance period
Idaho’s second-chance application period for big game controlled hunts runs today through Aug. 15.
The drawing features tags that were either not purchased by the hunters who drew them earlier this summer or ones that nobody applied for in the original drawing. A list of the available tags is available at . There are also 37 remaining swan controlled hunt tags available for the second drawing, which are valid only in the Panhandle Region of northern Idaho.
Information on rules and dates for specific hunts is available in the 2022 Big Game Seasons and Rules brochure. Those interested can apply for the tags at Idaho Fish and Game offices, at license vendors or online at bit.ly/3zwOuTB.
Any tags not drawn in the second drawing will be sold starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 25 on a first-come, first-served basis.
Wildlife Action Plan is now available online for public review and comment
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is taking comments through Aug. 31 on its Draft Idaho State Wildlife Action Plan.
The document is a statewide plan for conserving and managing Idaho’s most at-risk fish and wildlife and the habitats they depend on. The plan is available for review and comment at bit.ly/3oR9H5V.