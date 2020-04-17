Idaho to pause RV registrations through April 28 as it implements a new online system
BOISE — Recreational vehicle registrations are on pause this month as the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation implements a new, online system to provide faster transactions and better service.
According to a news release from the agency, customers will have limited ability to register their recreational vehicles or obtain invasive species permits until Monday. Sales at vendor locations stopped in March as part of the transition. Sales also stopped at many county motor vehicle offices in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
From Tuesday through April 28, no registrations through any channel will be available. To ease the transition, law enforcement will suspend enforcement of recreational registration and permits through the end of May, allowing the public to recreate without fear of being ticketed.
By April 29, the new system will be online for purchases on the web, for purchases at Parks and Recreation offices, and for purchases through a new call center. As retail vendors across the state are able to open their doors to the public, they will also sell registrations and permits, according to the news release.
The new system will allow customers to register boats, off-road vehicles and snowmobiles and instantly receive a temporary registration, allowing them to go play right away. Under the old system, it could take several days for a registration sticker to arrive in the mail.
Also, as part of the changeover, customers will be able to buy first-time registrations at vendors and online. Previously, only renewals could be purchased online.
IDFG reminds hunters of waiting period for capped elk zone tag purchases
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is reminding elk hunters that, new for 2020, there is a five-day waiting period to buy capped elk zone tags for any resident who applies for a controlled elk hunt, regardless of whether the person draws the controlled hunt tag.
Some controlled hunts are exempt from the waiting period, including Super Hunts, extra elk hunts, depredation hunts or Landowner Appreciation Program hunts, according to a news release from the agency.
The waiting period is designed to reduce the initial demand for first-come, first-served capped zone elk tags when they go on sale in July. Sales history shows many elk hunters who bought capped elk zone tags had previously applied for controlled hunts.
More information about the waiting period and when capped elk tags sold out in 2019 are available at https://bit.ly/2K4wrux.
Deadline is extended for project proposals in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest
KAMIAH — The North Central Idaho Resource Advisory Committee has extended its deadline for submitting project proposals to May 26.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest is encouraging interested individuals to submit project proposals as soon as possible. Project applications and instructions on how to submit a proposal are available online at https://bit.ly/3eu11Mq.
The committee will meet later this year to consider proposals for projects that are on or provide substantial benefits to national forest lands in Clearwater, Idaho and Latah counties.
Deadline looms for comments on land management plan for Nez Perce-Clearwater
KAMIAH — Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert is reminding people that comments on the agency’s draft revised land management plan are due by Monday.
“This plan will shape how we manage the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest for the next several decades,” Probert said. “These lands are integral to our way of life and livelihoods, and we need your feedback on the proposals for managing them.”
Land management plans provide direction for how public lands are managed in the long term.The previous land management plans were developed in 1987. Since then, the forests were administratively consolidated, and the region has experienced population growth, shifts in recreation trends and changed forest conditions.
The Friends of the Clearwater environmental group has asked Probert to extend the public comment period because of the COVID-19 pandemic.