Part of Lewiston levee trail scheduled to be closed for tree removal
Portions of the trail on top of the Lewiston levee will close from Tuesday to Thursday for hazard tree removal.
According to a news release from the Army Corps of Engineers, contractors will be removing 10 trees that show signs they may topple on their own. The work will occur east of the West Pond along the dike bypass.
Rifle match planned Saturday at Lapwai range
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will host a Civilian Marksmanship Program-sanctioned M1 Garand and Modern Military Rifle match Saturday at its range along Tom Beall Road off U.S. Highway 95.
Rifle examples include M1 Garand, 1903 Springfield, M1 carbine, M1A, AR-15, AK-47 and SKS. Sign-up starts at 9 a.m. Match shooters will occupy the 18-bench side of the range until about noon. The six-bench portion of the range will be available for use by nonmatch shooters in the morning, with targets out to no more than 100 yards, and the entire range will be open to public shooting after noon.
More information is available by contacting the range at (208) 843-2987 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. today, or match director Howard Cooley at inthedirt623@yahoo.com.
Deadline to comment on bighorn sheep plan is Feb. 25
Idaho Fish and Game officials are seeking comments on the agency’s draft bighorn sheep management plan through next Friday.
The draft plan is available for review at bit.ly/3LG2S0W. According to a news release from the agency, the plan that could run through 2027 includes management direction for bighorn population targets, habitat protection, health and genetic protocols, predation, translocation of sheep and hunting.
River otter trapping season ends in Clearwater Region
The river otter trapping season in Idaho’s Clearwater Region closed Thursday after trappers reached a predetermined harvest quota.
Trappers reached the 20-otter quota Monday, according to an Idaho Fish and Game news release. By regulation, the season ends 72 hours after the quota has been met. Any otter incidentally trapped in the region after the closure must be surrendered to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game office in Lewiston. Those who do so will receive a $10 reward.