WDFW reopens most wildlife areas for camping and hunting, but campfire ban remains
SPOKANE — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife reopened the state’s wildlife areas to overnight camping following the onset of cooler temperatures and reduced fire risk.
However, the Oak Creek Wildlife Area Unit remains closed because of the Schneider Springs Fire. Access to campgrounds in the Methow Unit of the Methow Wildlife Area will reopen today when the U.S. Forest Service is scheduled to reopen East and West Chewuch roads.
“We’re excited to reopen WDFW-managed lands in eastern Washington to overnight use in advance of most hunting seasons,” said Cynthia Wilkerson, Lands Division Manager for the agency. “This has been another bad fire year, and we have appreciated the public’s help protecting wildlife habitat and public safety. We are lifting restrictions on camping in many areas, but there is still a risk of wildfire, and we urge people to obey burn bans and take proper precautions.”
Campfires, smoking outside of enclosed vehicles, operating motor vehicles off of open roads, target shooting and the use of tools like chain saws and acetylene torches remain banned. Camp stoves and lanterns are allowed.
Panhandle reports some EHD deer deaths
COEUR D’ALENE — Epizootic hemorrhagic disease that is killing whitetail deer in the Clearwater Region has now been detected in the Panhandle Region.
Multiple samples collected from dead deer in the Panhandle tested positive for disease, according to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release.
Diseased deer were discovered recently in big game units 2 and 5 in the Plummer, Coeur d’Alene and Rathdrum areas. Fish and Game has also received reports of dead deer in locations ranging from the Bonners Ferry south to Plummer. According to the news release, the agency doesn’t know how many deer have died from the disease in the Panhandle Region, but they estimate it’s fewer than 30.
Officials in the Clearwater Region believe about 2,000 whitetail deer have died from the viral disease.