Spring bear hunting, wolf predation, cougar hunting on agenda for meeting of Washington officials
OLYMPIA — The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission meets today and Saturday to consider a wide range of topics, including annual spring bear hunting seasons, rules around deterring wolf predation on livestock and a cougar hunting and game management plan.
The meeting will be streamed, and members of the public can participate remotely.
Today, the commission will discuss spring black bear hunting but isn’t scheduled to vote on a specific rule. Instead, commissioners will begin a review of spring black bear hunting policy, including permit levels and season specifics that could lead to a vote at the October meeting. Earlier this year, the commission, on a split vote, declined to offer a spring bear hunting season.
Also today, commissioners will discuss making changes to rules designed to prevent wolves from attacking livestock. One proposal would clarify that the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife must confirm livestock producers have taken steps to curb attacks before the agency authorizes the lethal removal of wolves. That is current practice but it is not required by rule. Another change would direct the agency to work with livestock producers and state, federal and tribal agencies to write conflict mitigation plans in areas with a history of chronic wolf attacks on livestock. The plans, according to an agency news release, would “establish area-specific criteria for the use of nonlethal and lethal measures to mitigate wolf-livestock conflicts in areas of chronic conflict.” Commissioners are not scheduled to vote on either measure today.
On Saturday, commissioners will vote on a department proposal to allow hunters to take up to two cougars per year in areas, such as the Blue Mountains, where the animals have been documented to be affecting elk survival. The proposal doesn’t increase the cougar harvest quota in the areas.
A full agenda is available at bit.ly/3QKcJpk.
Nez Perce park plans summer tours, activities
SPALDING — The Nez Perce National Historical Park will offer summertime guided and self-guided tours of several of the displays and properties starting Tuesday.
Guided tours of the park’s collections are available at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays. The tours that feature beautiful and priceless pieces are limited to eight people. The Indian Agency Cabin, the oldest building at the park, is available for self-guided tours from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Tuesdays.
Tepee pitchings will be held daily at 8:30 a.m. and ranger programs will be available at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day starting Tuesday.
The park is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Chinook fishing allowed through this weekend on lower Salmon River
RIGGINS — Anglers have one more full weekend to fish for spring chinook on the lower Salmon River near here.
According to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release, fishing between Hammer Creek and Vinegar Creek will close at the end of fishing hours Sunday. Fishing will remain open on the Little Salmon River.
Joe DuPont, regional fisheries manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Lewiston, said in his weekly salmon fishing update that anglers are expected to hit harvest goals for the lower Salmon River by the end of the weekend. Through last week, anglers had caught nearly 1,700 adult salmon bound for the nearby Rapid River Hatchery, leaving more than 1,800 on the state’s harvest share. However, the department attempts to manage harvest so that about half of the available salmon are caught on the lower Salmon River and half from the Little Salmon River.
Spring fishing on Clearwater and tributaries remains open
All sections of the Clearwater River where chinook harvest is allowed will remain open through Sunday. Joe DuPont, regional fisheries manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Lewiston, said about 3,800 adult chinook have been harvested from the Clearwater River and its tributaries. That is about 75% of the state’s estimated harvest share. The department attempts to manage harvest so that it is equitably distributed between downstream and upstream areas. The North Fork of the Clearwater River and the main Clearwater River from Cherryland to Orofino are both approaching their harvest targets. However, DuPont said those sections will remain open because about 55% of the fish in this year’s run are bound for areas downstream of Orofino.
Shooting match planned for Saturday at Lapwai range
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will host a silhouette match at its range near here Saturday.
Signups start at 9 a.m. and shooting will commence a short time later. The 18-bench side of the range will be used by match participants and the six-bench side will be open for nonmatch shooters.
More information is available by contacting Pat Lightfield at (208) 305-5621 or pjlightfield@gmail.com.
250 Road reopens; expect delays on 247 Road
HEADQUARTERS — The 250 Road, which provides access to the North Fork of the Clearwater River over French Mountain Saddle, has reopened.
The road was closed May 25 about 8 miles upstream of Bungalow — the confluence of Orogrande Creek and the river — following high water in the creek that caused significant damage to the road.
Work to repair Beaver Creek Road, also known as the 247 Road, between Headquarters and Aquarius at the North Fork of the Clearwater River, will lead to significant weekday delays this week.
The road is jointly managed by the PotlatchDeltic Corp. and the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. Construction crews are replacing 27 culverts along the road, and travelers can expect delays lasting 6 to 8 hours on weekdays between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Construction will pause at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and resume at 7:30 a.m. July 5 to accommodate holiday traffic.
Idaho game officials: Don’t shoot nongame species
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is reminding recreational shooters that protected nongame species are off-limits.
Two men recently pleaded guilty to shooting a golden eagle at the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area near Boise and were sentenced to two years probation, a two-year loss of hunting licenses and the loss of firearm possession for two years. Each man also was fined $3,000.
According to the agency, shooters have the responsibility to know which species are off-limits and recommends people shoot targets and leave wildlife alone.
“The illegal shooting of protected nongame wildlife such as owls, hawks, eagles and other birds such as long-billed curlews is a persistent and prevalent problem in Idaho,” said Deniz Aygen, watchable wildlife biologist. “Long-billed curlews and many species of raptors are identified by Fish and Game as species of greatest conservation need, and sadly, substantial poaching occurs in areas that were established to aid in their conservation, but are also heavily used by recreational shooters.”
Most nongame bird species in Idaho are protected. There are a few nonnative species that can be taken year-round with a valid hunting license, including European starlings, Eurasian-collared doves, house sparrows and rock pigeons.
Unita and Columbia ground squirrels can be shot; other species — such as northern Idaho and southern Idaho ground squirrels, rock squirrels, Piute ground squirrels, Merriam’s ground squirrels, golden-mantled ground squirrels and Wyoming ground squirrels — are all protected.
Northern Idaho grizzly shooting ruled to be in self-defense
BONNERS FERRY — A grizzly bear in northern Idaho’s Ruby Creek Drainage was shot by two black bear hunters, according to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release.
The hunters, in Boundary County, had just harvested a black bear and were retrieving the carcass when a grizzly bear appeared and approached them. They backed away from the bear and yelled at it. When the bear continued to advance, one of the hunters shot and killed the sub-adult male, according to the news release. The hunters reported the incident to law enforcement. Fish and Game conservation officers investigated and determined the bear was killed in self-defense.
Grizzly bears are listed as protected under the federal Endangered Species Act and by Idaho statutes. They are present in Cabinet and Selkirk mountain ranges in the northern portion of the Idaho Panhandle but are sometimes found further south and have ranged as far south as Grangeville. Grizzlies also are present in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem of far eastern Idaho.
The agency recommends people working or recreating in known or potential grizzly bear habitat to carry bear spray and make sure it is readily accessible. Hunters are advised to hunt with partners, look for grizzly bear signs, including fresh tracks, retrieve meat as quickly as possible and hang meat and garbage at least 200 yards from camp and at least 10 feet off the ground.
People not actively hunting are advised to make noise while in grizzly bear country to avoid startling a bear.