Ice fishing derby set for next month at Elk River
ELK RIVER — Anglers can land trout and cash during the annual ice fishing derby here Feb. 4.
Signup is from 8-10 a.m. and the weigh-in will happen at 3 p.m. — both at the Elk River Lodge, the sponsor of the derby.
The entry fee is $10. The registered anglers who catch the top three biggest fish will split ranked portions of the entry fee pot. Other prizes will be available to entrants.
Washington commission to meet next week
OLYMPIA — The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet here Thursday through Jan. 28, where it will discuss a number of topics including a land acquisition, a draft hatchery policy and a petition asking for a spring black bear hunting season.
The commission spent the past year debating spring black bear hunting and ultimately voted to end recreation hunting of bears in the spring. However, the commission left open the possibility of special spring “management hunts” designed to reduce damage to young trees and predation to vulnerable elk calves. A petitioner has asked the commission to consider making a rule that would authorize a spring hunt for those two purposes.
The commission’s fish, wildlife and big tent committees will also meet. A full agenda is available at wdfw.wa.gov/node/129786.
Sled dog race in McCall set for late this month
McCALL — The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge returns here with a ceremonial start Jan. 29.
The race is the only 300-mile Yukon Quest qualifier in the lower 48 states and one of only three such events for the Iditarod. The Iditarod and the Yukon Quest are considered the longest and toughest sled dog races in the world.
Racers and their teams of dogs will participate in the ceremonial start at the McCall Activity Barn starting at 10:30 a.m. MST Jan. 29, and the real racing will begin Jan. 30. More information, including a full race schedule, is available at idahosleddogchallenge.com.
Applications being accepted for landowners to allow public access
Game managers at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Clearwater Region based in Lewiston are accepting applications from landowners who want to participate in the agency’s AccessYes! program.
Those who apply and are accepted will receive compensation for allowing managed public access to their private property.
The application period runs through March 1. More information is available by contacting Justin Jensen, Access Yes! program coordinator, at (208) 791-4117 or justin.jensen@idfg.idaho.gov; or Deborah Monzingo, regional wildlife biologist, at (208) 750-4226 or deborah.monzingo@idfg.idaho.gov.
