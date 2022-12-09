Wild Rivers grants now up for grabs in Idaho
Updated: December 9, 2022 @ 2:57 am
Wild Rivers grants now up for grabs in Idaho
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Commerce is accepting applications for its Idaho Wild Rivers Grant Program.
Each year the agency awards grants that promote whitewater river tourism, encourage safe whitewater recreation, improve access or facilities on whitewater rivers, or help clean up litter and promote conservation practices. Money for the grants comes from the sale of Idaho Wild Rivers specialty license plates.
Federal, state and local government agencies, or incorporated nonprofit organizations related to whitewater river recreation can apply. The deadline is 3 p.m. PST Jan. 27. Awards will be determined by the Wild Rivers advisory panel in February.
Grant applications can be requested by sending an email to grants@commerce.idaho.gov and questions about the program can be directed to Grants and Contracts Manager Ewa Szewczyk at ewa.szewczyk@commerce.idaho.gov.
Trout Unlimited officials to speak at Moscow meeting
MOSCOW — Representatives from the conservation group Trout Unlimited will be the guest speakers at a Clearwater Fly Casters meeting at the Best Western Plus University here Wednesday.
Eric Crawford, North Idaho field coordinator for Trout Unlimited, and Pat Finnegan, president of the local Trout Unlimited Clearwater-Snake Rivers Chapter No. 935, will talk about the group’s conservation mission and how it applies to local rivers.
The meeting begins with a 5:30 p.m. social hour. A $20 buffet dinner will be served at 6:30 and the talk begins at 7:30.
