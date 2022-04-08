Shooting session and class are scheduled for this weekend
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will play host to a Youth Hunter Education Challenge shooting session Saturday at its gun range.
The group will occupy the six-bench side of the range and use the classroom space. The 18-bench side and the trap range will remain open for public use.
UI Fish and Wildlife Film Festival planned for later this month
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho will play host to its fifth annual Fish and Wildlife Film Festival on April 21 and 22.
The collection of short films feature stories about fish and wildlife science and management science. The cost is $5 per person, but there is no charge for students or children.
The April 21 session will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Room 104 of the Janssen Engineering Building. The session on April 22 starts at 6 p.m at Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre.
More information is available at bit.ly/3kOQmhK.
Dworshak anglers can expect abundant kokanee, huge smallmouth bass
DENT — Anglers on Dworshak Reservoir can expect small but abundant kokanee this year and good chances of catching monster smallmouth bass.
According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the reservoir was teeming with 10 million kokanee late last summer — an all-time record and well above the average of about 3 million fish. The estimate includes 4 million 2-year-old fish, also a record. Those are the fish targeted and caught by anglers.
The high abundance isn’t necessarily good news for kokanee anglers. Because there are so many of the bluebacks, they tend to grow slowly. Eli Felts, an Idaho Fish and Game research biologist, wrote in a recent blog post that anglers can expect adult kokanee to be about 8 inches in length this year.
The upside is that kokanee are a food source for smallmouth bass, and when numbers are high, smallmouth can grow to enormous sizes. Felts noted Dworshak produced the state records for catch-and-keep and catch-and-release smallmouth bass. His blog post is available at bit.ly/37nIB0A.
Public comment sought on project in Lolo Creek drainage
KAMIAH — Officials with the Lochsa-Powell Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest are collecting public comments on a proposed habitat improvement project in the Lolo Creek drainage.
The Knock-on-Wood Habitat project is about 15 miles northeast of Kamiah and would improve fish habitat by adding logs and woody material to streams. It is focused on streams that provide critical habitat for threatened steelhead and spring chinook.
Details are available at bit.ly/3r9g7yR. The comment deadline is April 22.