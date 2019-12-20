New fish tracking systems installed in Latah County waterways
KENDRICK — Idaho Fish and Game biologists recently improved their ability to track wild steelhead in the Potlatch River by installing new fish tracking systems in Big Bear Creek and the East Fork Potlatch River.
PIT tags, short for passive integrated transponders, are an important tool for salmon and steelhead monitoring.
The tiny tags are inserted into a fish and contain a small microchip that is read when the fish passes by an antenna, known as a PIT tag array, anchored to the stream bottom.
The arrays can operate year-round under most flow conditions.
The agency recently installed arrays in the two creeks.
Spotting scopes and aid offered to view bald eagles
COEUR D’ALENE — Officials at the Bureau of Land Management and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will provide spotting scopes and information at a popular bald eagle viewing area near here.
Starting next Friday and lasting through Dec. 31, the equipment will be stationed at the Mineral Ridge boat launch parking area and the Mineral Ridge trailhead parking lot. Employees of the agencies will staff the locations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. However, the site will close at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Each week throughout the eagle migration season, bureau biologists conduct a weekly count along the east side of Coeur d’Alene Lake. In 2017, a record 383 eagles were counted the week of Dec. 20. They flock to the area to feed on spawning kokanee salmon. The weekly counts, along with other interesting facts regarding bald eagles, can be found on the Bureau of Land Management website at www.blm.gov/idaho/eaglewatch.
Those who visit either of the eagle watch locations are asked to use designated parking areas and not to park on the shoulder of State Highway 97.
Related story on Page 3E.
The Mineral Ridge trail is open year-round, and the 3.3-mile loop is family-friendly with outstanding views of the lake, according to a bureau news release. The Mineral Ridge boat launch is also open year-round. More information is available at https://on.doi.gov/2QDdchv.
Ski Bluewood set to open slopes today
DAYTON — Ski Bluewood will open for the season today and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day through Jan. 5 with the exception of Christmas Day.
The ski area has 10 inches of snow at its base and 18 at its summit. Starting Jan. 8, the ski area will switch to its normal schedule of being open Wednesdays through Sundays.
Washington will take land offered at Snyder Bar
BELLINGHAM — The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission voted recently to accept a donation of land at Snyder Bar on the Grande Ronde River.
The commission approved a 1.8-acre land acquisition for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife in Asotin County. The property will be donated by Larry and Marilou Cassidy, as an addition to the Snyder Bar Water Access Area, located in the Chief Joseph Wildlife Area.
Comments taken on moose management plan until Jan. 12
BOISE — Idaho hunters and other interested members of the public have until Jan. 12 to offer their input on the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s newly proposed Moose Management Plan for 2020 through 2025.
According to a news release from the agency, the plan guides the department in protecting and managing moose populations in the state and helps it develop season setting recommendations.
The draft plan and a comment form can be found at http://bit.ly/2S60uHy. The final draft, which will factor in public comments, will be presented to the Fish and Game Commission for its consideration at its March 19-20 meeting in Boise.
PCEI schedules free solstice hike and celebration
MOSCOW — The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute will hold a free solstice hike and celebration starting at 1 p.m. today at its Nature Center.
Visitors will be led on a short hike suitable for kids, as well as adults, followed by hot chocolate and treats by an outdoor fire. Visitors are welcome to explore the Nature Center and enjoy the wintery outdoors.