Youth shooting session planned Saturday at Lapwai range
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will host a Youth Hunter Education Challenge Program shooting session Saturday at the club’s gun range.
The six-bench side will be used by the youth group in the morning. The 18-bench side and shotgun range will remain open to the public all day. The six-bench side will be open to the public in the afternoon.
More information about the program is available by contacting Dave Kapula at spakula52@gmail.com.
Forest seeks grant to improve Lolo Motorway
POWELL — The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest is applying for an Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grant to help improve a section of the remote Lolo Motorway.
Forest officials hope to receive $228,000 in funding from the state to supplement $87,000 from the Great American Outdoors Act. If successful, the money will be used to improve access to 24 miles of the Lolo Motorway, also known as the 500 Road, between Saddle Camp Junction and Shotgun Road Junction that have deteriorated to the point that the stretch is difficult to travel even for four-wheel-drive vehicles.
According to a Forest Service news release, the project will break up existing rock, crush it into a manageable size, blade the road and replace damaged culverts. The intent is to improve access but for the section to remain a primitive route.
Steelhead deaths below dam being investigated
AHSAHKA — The Army Corps of Engineers is investigating the cause of death of about 30 adult steelhead found below Dworshak Dam late last month.
According to a news release from the Corps, the agency was notified by Idaho Fish and Game officials of the presence of the steelhead in the dam’s downstream channel and the discovery coincided with start-up procedures for a turbine at the dam. A preliminary review conducted by the federal agency indicated required start-up procedures that include using compressed air to lower the water level below the spinning turbine blades were followed. The procedure is intended to reduce fish mortality but, according to the Corps, does not eliminate all risks.
Documentary about camas will be shown Saturday at Spalding
SPALDING — The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest and the Nez Perce National Historical Park are inviting the public to watch a new documentary “Camas: Sacred Food of the Nez Perce.”
The film premiers at the Nez Perce National Historic Park Visitor Center at Spalding on Saturday, where it will air on a loop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The film will be available on YouTube starting at about 5 p.m. Saturday at bit.ly/33eKUBh.
Those who attend the in-person presentation are encouraged to follow the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit the spread of COVID-19. Because of related restrictions, the visitor center’s auditorium will be limited to a maximum of 40 people and masks are required in the building.
Volunteers needed for Sled Dog Challenge at Cascade
CASCADE — Organizers of Idaho’s annual Sled Dog Challenge race are seeking volunteers for the Jan. 30 to Feb. 3 event.
Volunteers are needed to help with tasks such as handling dogs, managing parking, setting up and staffing checkpoints, providing food, operating ham radios, putting up fencing, moving straw bales and assisting at the start and finish lines.
The race, which wasn’t held last year because of COVID-19 precautions, is the only 300-mile Yukon Quest qualifier in the lower 48 states and one of only three such events for the Iditarod. The Iditarod and the Yukon Quest are considered the longest and toughest sled dog races in the world.
This year’s Idaho Sled Dog Challenge will include teams from seven states and feature six participants from Idaho.
Those interested in volunteering or learning more about the race and spectator opportunities may visit idahosleddogchallenge.com.