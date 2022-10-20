Forest Service offering Christmas tree permits online
WASHINGTON, D.C. — For the third season, the U.S. Forest Service is selling Christmas tree permits through the website Recreation.gov.
According to an agency news release, making the permits available on the site is more convenient for visitors.
“Many families are discovering their local forest for the first time to bring home their special holiday tree,” said agency Chief Randy Moore. “These experiences help connect people to their local national forest and become treasured family memories.”
Resource board planning meeting at Kamiah
KAMIAH — The North Central Idaho Resource Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet here Nov. 9 and 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to elect a chairperson, view presentations from project proponents and vote to recommend projects for funding.
The meeting is open to the public and will be held at the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Supervisor’s Office at 1008 Highway 64 in Kamiah. A virtual participation option will also be available.
The committee, commonly called the RAC, will review 22 project proposals that were submitted as it decides how to allocate about $800,000 of Title II funds.
The committee is authorized under the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act and operates in compliance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act. Projects funded by the North Central Idaho RAC must be located on National Forest land in Idaho, Clearwater or Latah counties, or on nearby lands if the project will benefit resources on the National Forests. Projects can be completed by Forest Service personnel, through partnership agreements, or by open bid contracting with individuals and corporations. The RAC works closely with the Forest Service to recommend projects that will benefit forest health, fish, wildlife, soils, watersheds and other resources; maintain roads, trails, and other infrastructure; or control noxious weeds.
For more information, including details on joining the meeting virtually, people may contact Lisa Canaday, Forest Service Resource Advisory Committee assistant, at (208) 983-8917 or lisa.canaday@usda.gov.
Marksmanship clinic set for Nov. 5-6 at Lapwai shooting range
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will hold an Appleseed Rifle Marksmanship Clinic Nov. 5 and 6 at its public shooting range near here.
Marksmanship training will include the six steps to firing the shot, how to use a rifle sling, how to zero in a rifle and how to shoot properly from the various shooting positions. The training is open to anyone old enough to load and manipulate a rifle. Rifles may be centerfire up to 8 mm or .22 rimfire. A semiautomatic, .22 rimfire with adjustable sights or scope and adjustable sling is suggested.
A minimum of six people need to sign up for the clinic to be held. Participants should bring a .22 rifle and about 400 rounds of ammunition, eye and ear protection, a shooting mat or carpet piece to lie on and be willing to learn. Also included in the clinic will be a discussion on the story of April 19, 1775, and the start of the American Revolutionary War.
The cost of the training is $60 for adults and $20 for youth, active duty military and law enforcement officers, plus range fees of $20 per day per participant. The training starts at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 4-4:30 p.m. each day. Those interested may sign up or ask questions by contacting Griff Marshall at gmarshall@marshallmaterials.com or the range at (208) 843-2987.
The clinic will occupy the six-bench portion of the range on both days, leaving the other side open to other shooters.
Tests at Dworshak Dam next week will affect flows
AHSAHKA — Flows exiting Dworshak Dam will fluctuate between Wednesday and Thursday while officials from the Army Corps of Engineers conduct annual turbine maintenance testing.
According to a Corps news release, flows will fluctuate between 1,600 cubic feet per second and 3,000 cfs during the testing. The elevation of the Clearwater River downstream of the dam is expected to fluctuate less than 1 foot during the operation. After testing is complete, flows will return to 1,600 cfs and stay there for the remainder of the year.