Idaho seeks continued help from public in screening for chronic wasting disease
BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game officials are continuing to ask hunters to help them watch for chronic wasting disease.
The fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk and moose in North America hasn’t been detected in the state but has been documented in Montana, Wyoming and Utah.
Last fall and early this year, hunters collected more than 1,100 tissue samples from harvested animals. Hunters can continue to assist this fall by collecting samples from harvested animals and dropping them off at predetermined collection locations or regional offices of the agency, or by stopping at Fish and Game big game check stations. Hunters can get chronic wasting disease sample kits by sending a request to wildlifelab@idfg.idaho.gov and get a list of drop-off locations at idfg.idaho.gov/cwd/sampling/locations.
Those who hunt out of state are forbidden from bringing whole carcasses or any part of a wild deer, elk, moose or caribou from any state, Canadian province or country with a documented case of the disease. Instead, they can import meat that is cut and wrapped; deboned quarters that don’t include brain or spinal tissue; edible organs; hides without heads; upper canine teeth and ivories; buglers or whistlers. They also can import finished taxidermy, dried antlers and cleaned and dried skulls or skull caps.
People who see animals showing symptoms of the disease are asked to document the location, report the species and gender, if known, and take a picture, if possible.
More information is available at idfg.idaho.gov/cwd.
Washington to resume in-person hunter education classes this month in Clarkston
OLYMPIA — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife hunter education classes resume in-person instruction this month.
The agency will begin to offer in-person hunter education classes Saturday, with options for full in-person and hybrid courses, according to a news release.
“While the in-person and hybrid class formats are beneficial for all students, we highly recommend in-person instruction for students under 12,” said Dave Whipple, hunter education manager for the agency. “These courses reinforce important firearm and hunting safety principles, hunting ethics, basic survival and first-aid, wildlife identification and conservation. We are excited to begin offering these classes in person with COVID restrictions.”
Some classes may change based on availability and COVID-19-related restrictions. To help meet public demand, an online course is still available for students, who must be at least 9 years old.
“Consistent with Department of Health requirements, students and parents who aren’t fully vaccinated must wear a mask while indoors,” Whipple said. “All our volunteer instructors are also required to follow state COVID safety protocols.”
A class will be taught Sept. 7-18 at the First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., in Clarkston. Those interested in the course can pick up an information sheet at Schurman’s True Value Hardware in downtown Clarkston and register online at bit.ly/2OBKXNk.