Clearwater Ski Club plans Sale & Swap for today and Saturday
OROFINO — The Clearwater Ski Club will hold its annual Sale & Swap today and Saturday at the old Orofino Junior High School, 479 Michigan Ave.
The event, at which people can buy and sell used ski and snowboard equipment, runs from 3-8 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. New items like hats, gloves, ski clothing, goggles and helmets will be available for purchase.
The all-volunteer club runs Bald Mountain Ski Area near Pierce. All proceeds from the sale will be used to help pay for the ski area’s liability insurance. The mountain is slated to open Dec. 26.
Flycasters meeting set for Thursday at Lewiston hotel
Members of the Kelly Creek Flycasters will share slides of their fishing trips at the group’s meeting at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston on Thursday evening.
The meeting starts with a 5:30 p.m. social hour. Dinner will be served at 6 and the slideshow will start at 7. Visitors are encouraged to attend.
Project proposals for Blue Mountains forests being taken
PENDLETON, Ore. — The Northeast Oregon Forests Resource Advisory Committee is accepting project proposals to benefit the Malheur, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman national forests.
The committee, commonly called the RAC, is tasked with recommending projects to improve forest health, watersheds, roads and facilities on or near the three national forests in northeastern Oregon and southeastern Washington. It has approximately $853,000 available for distribution.
More information and directions for submitting project proposals is available at bit.ly/3uehoFR.
The RAC is made of citizens representing a variety of natural resource-based interests and is authorized by the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000.
Comments sought for Washington’s recreation and conservation plan
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office is seeking public comments on a draft statewide recreation and conservation plan.
The small state agency manages grant programs and provides funding for outdoor recreation and land conservation throughout the state.
According to a news release, the plan, available for review at bit.ly/3inJbAV, is designed to guide decision-makers as they prioritize recreation and conservation investments over the next six years.
“This plan provides the guiding principles we will use to shape grant programs and priorities,” said Megan Duffy, director of the office. “The plan was based on what people around the state told us was important to them and where more attention needed to be paid. Recreation funding always is limited and we hope this plan will help decision-makers make the most strategic investments possible.”
If adopted by the Recreation and Conservation Funding Board at its Jan. 24-25 meeting, the final plan will be sent to the governor’s office for approval before being submitted to the National Park Service. The federal agency requires states to have approved plans in order to receive funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Funding is passed on to local communities via grants to build parks, trails and other outdoor recreation facilities and to conserve wildlife habitat.
Comments must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. Dec. 18 and may be emailed to policychanges@rco.wa.gov with the subject line “State Recreation and Conservation Plan.” Comments may also be submitted through an online survey at bit.ly/3OP9Jas.
