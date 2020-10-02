Trout to be released at six lakes and reservoirs
With a return of cooler fall temperatures come hatchery rainbow trout releases in several of the Clearwater Region’s small lakes and reservoirs.
According to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, 2,100 will be released in Deer Creek Reservoir near Headquarters, 4,800 at Deyo Reservoir near Weippe, 1,500 at Lewiston’s Kiwanis Park Pond, 6,500 at Moose Creek Reservoir near Bovill, 9,200 at Spring Valley Reservoir near Troy and 14,400 at Winchester Lake.
Idaho Fish and Game wants hunters’ help to check for chronic wasting disease in state’s deer
BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game is asking hunters to provide samples from harvested deer so they can be tested for chronic wasting disease, particularly in hunting units bordering, or near, Montana, Utah and Wyoming, all of which have the disease in their big game herds.
According to a news release from the agency, the disease has never been detected in Idaho, but animals with it have been found within miles of the state’s border. Chronic wasting disease is a contagious and fatal condition that affects mule deer, whitetail deer, elk, caribou and moose.
Hunters are being asked to provide deer heads or lymph nodes from harvested animals to help Fish and Game biologists increase the number of animals tested this year.
Hunters can assist by making harvested animals available at Fish and Game check stations, mailing in lymph nodes, or dropping off heads or lymph nodes at various locations.
Hunters can get detailed information about the disease, including how to provide a sample, at idfg.idaho.gov/cwd.
Mountain lion euthanized near Pomeroy
POMEROY — A mountain lion was euthanized near Pomeroy on Wednesday, according to a post on the Garfield County Sheriff’s Facebook page.
There have been sporadic reports of cougar sightings in or near the small community for the past few weeks.